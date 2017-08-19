Sporting Kansas City 2, FC Dallas 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Diego Rubio scored his third goal in four appearances across all competitions, Gerso Fernandes added his first since early June, and Sporting Kansas City secured a crucial 2-0 home victory over FC Dallas on Saturday night.

Graham Zusi assisted both goals for SKC, which entered Saturday night in a four-way tie on points for the top spot in the Western Conference, and preserved their first shutout in eight league matches.

Dallas entered the night two points off the conference lead, but saw its winless streak stretch to four games. FCD have scored only one goal in that 0-3-1 stretch.

