Seattle Sounders 2 defender Sam Rogers takes a dig at Portland Timbers 2

This goal celebration in USL may not soon be forgotten. At least certainly not in Cascadia circles.

Seattle Sounders 2 went on the road and defeated Portland Timbers 2 by a 2-1 mark at Providence Park on Thursday. While the decisive tally came from Henry Wingo, it was the opener from Sam Rogers that generated a good bit of discourse on social media.

After scoring in the 58th minute, Rogers welcomed embraces from his teammates before making like a tree and – no, not leafing – but falling. It was a clear dig at the organization of the rival Timbers, whose USL club equalized in the 63rd minute before conceding the winner nine minutes later.

Rogers with the iconic goal celebration down in Providence Park #TheFuture #OneOfOurOwn pic.twitter.com/jDrK3cFnJf — Seattle Sounders 2 (@SoundersFC2) August 18, 2017

Fans of the teams from the pre-MLS era (or just those well-steeped in Cascadia lore) may notice that this is an homage to Roger Levesque's iconic celebration when the two teams met in the 2009 US Open Cup, which stoked the flames of the rivalry after Seattle had entered the league and Portland were preparing to join them.

We can't wait to see if and how a Timbers player at any level responds the next time the bitter rivals meet.