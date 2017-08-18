New York City FC vs. New England Revolution | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New York City FC vs. New England Revolution

2017 MLS Regular season

Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

Sunday, August 27 - 6 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE in the US and Canada

Will this be the week that the Revs finally get their first road win of 2017? New England are winless in their last 13 road league games (10L-3D), which ties a franchise record froom 2012, as they head to the Bronx for Sunday's match against New York City FC, who currently occupy a comfortable playoff place Jay Heaps' team can only envy.

It's not a bad time to come to the Big Apple, as both Alex Ring and Ethan White are suspended. Still, NYCFC have lost just once (8-1-3) at home this season and will be a tough test for the Revs sometimes-shaky backline, which say reinforcement in the transfer window.

New England need wins -- and quick -- to avoid missing the playoffs. Perhaps Teal Bunbury or Kei Kamara can provide them. Meanwhile, the whole league knows David Villa is the man to stop for Patrick Vieira's team ... and yet nobody can. The chase for the Golden Boot continues on Sunday.

New York City FC

Suspended: M Alexander Ring (yellow-card accumulation), D Ethan White (yellow-card accumulation)

M Alexander Ring (yellow-card accumulation), D Ethan White (yellow-card accumulation) International duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: M - Miguel Camargo (non-displaced hip fracture), D - Maxime Chanot (osteitis pubis inflammation), D - Ronald Matarrita (non-displaced hip fracture)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3, right to left): Sean Johnson — RJ Allen, Frederic Brillant, Alexander Callens, Ben Sweat — Tommy McNamara, Andrea Pirlo, Yangel Herrera — Jack Harrison, David Villa, Jonathan Lewis

Notes: NYCFC’s 2-0 win over LA last weekend was their 12th away win under Patrick Vieira, the most of any team in the league since the start of the 2016 season. ... Yangel Herrera’s assist against LA last weekend was just his second in 13 MLS appearances, and his first since April.

New England Revolution

Suspended: M Je-Vaughn Watson (yellow-card accumulation)

M Je-Vaughn Watson (yellow-card accumulation) International Duty: None

None Injury Report: None

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, diamond midfield, left to right): Cody Cropper – Kelyn Rowe, Antonio Mlinar Delamea, Benjamin Angoua, Andrew Farrell – Gershon Koffie, Diego Fagundez, Scott Caldwell, Lee Nguyen – Kei Kamara, Juan Agudelo

Notes: The Revs are winless in their last 13 road league games (10L-3D), which ties a franchise record, also hit between April 5 and October 6, 2012. ... Teal Bunbury has four goals in his last five MLS appearances after scoring zero times in his first 12 league games of this season.

All-Time Series

The two teams played to a 2-2 draw on July 19 at Yankee Stadium in their lone meeting so far this season.

Overall: New York 2 wins (8 goals) … New England 3 wins (10 goals) … Ties 2

New York 2 wins (8 goals) … New England 3 wins (10 goals) … Ties 2 At New York: New York 1 win (6 goals) … New England 1 wins (6 goals) … Ties 2

Referees

Referee: Mark Geiger

Assistant Referees: Matthew Nelson, Claudiu Badea

Fourth Official: Jorge Gonzalez

VAR: Dave Gantar