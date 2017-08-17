ExtraTime Radio: How TAM transformed MLS + What's next for the Rapids?

LISTEN: We've heard of the Beckham Effect, but what about the TAM effect? FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio joins the guys to explain how an influx of funds helped invigorate MLS and the trade market during the most recent transfer window. Plus, Red Bulls Homegrown Tyler Adams on a dramatic US Open Cup win. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

A new dawn, a new day in Colorado, as the Rapids part ways with club legend Pablo Mastroeni. ExtraTime Radio driven by Continental tackles big news out of Commerce City – What's The Rapids Way? Who'll take Mastroeni's place? How much will we all miss Pablo's press conferences and irrepressible human spirity? – then jump on the line with FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio for transfer-window nuggets and an inside look at David Accam's future in MLS, the TAM effect in MLS, what awaits in the January transfer window and why there are rebuilds coming across the league.

The Red Bulls don't need to rebuild, though they may need another game-changer or two to finally win MLS Cup. That's still months away, but New York are just 90 minutes from capturing the US Open Cup after knocking off FC Cincinnati in extra time on Tuesday night in a wild semifinal match at Nippert Stadium. Homegrown defender Tyler Adams joins the guys to talk through the big win, his recent time at right back and upcoming Friday night games against Portland and New York City FC.

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental: Like our page so you'll never miss a show!

In the mailbag, the guys decide it might be time to show the red side of New York some R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Carlos Rivas' future in Orlando goes under the microscope, Carlos Vela's logical LAFC marketing appeal works out for club and player and it's time to prepare for a big road trip during Heineken Rivalry Week.

Want to be a part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the comment section, email or tweet the show and call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS and you could appear on ExtraTime Radio or ExtraTime Live! Free advice: Keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES | LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE