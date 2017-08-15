Fantasy: Three surging clubs could provide late-season reinforcements

With 10 rounds remaining, it’s natural that many MLS Fantasy managers may be selecting from a pool of familiar players. But there are three teams that have turned their form around since the All-Star break — Real Salt Lake, the New York Red Bulls, and Vancouver Whitecaps FC — and slotting in some of their players could equal big point totals.

Here's a look at two players from each those clubs who not only have a great price point but also are lighting up the scoreboard.

Real Salt Lake

Marcelo Silva ($5.3, 0.5% Ownership) was acquired by RSL during the summer transfer window with the hope of shoring up their defense, and that’s just what he has done. He’s played a full 90 minutes in his last four matches, earned two clean sheets, and tallied up 28 points. With five more home games remaining this year, he’s a great option.

Luis Silva ($7.0, 0.5% Ownership) is listed as a midfielder but plays out of position as a lone forward. Since this move, Silva has made a seamless transition, posting 30 points in the last five games, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

New York Red Bulls

Bradley Wright-Phillips ($10.6, 13.1% Ownership) was a household staple for many fantasy managers last season but it’s taken him a long time to ramp up his scoring in 2017. Fortunately, the Red Bulls have a knack for finishing strong and this season looks no different. Now that a formation has been found, Wright-Phillips has rewarded faithful fantasy managers by amassing 39 points over his last four rounds from five goals in 332 minutes of play.

Alex Muyl ($6.4, 0.7% Ownership) has seen sporadic playing time this season but has found some form over his last four games, recording 28 points from several assists, a goal, and just 347 minutes played. Without consistent minutes, he is not an ideal starter, but at his bargain price, Muyl is an excellent switcheroo candidate that not many managers will consider.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Fredy Montero ($9.1, 1.7% Ownership) has scored in clumps all season and with the Whitecaps’ recent success, he may be in the middle of a clump right now. In his last four games, three of which were on the road, Montero had three goals and an assist. Vancouver has also only lost two of their last six games and with the next two matches at home, Montero is definitely one to watch (especially when they host Houston).

Tim Parker ($5.2, 4.6% Ownership) has been a rock for the Whitecaps defense all season and has played in all but one match this season. Several early two- and three-point games caused many fantasy managers to skip over him, but now may be the time to circle back. Parker has had two clean sheets and one assist in his last five games and earned a total of 34 points. With a potentially easy home game against Houston on Saturday (10 pm ET; TSN1/4 in Canada | MLS LIVE in US) and then a big Cascadia match vs. Seattle coming next week, Parker could surprise with more big scores.

