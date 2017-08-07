Kick Off: Villa lifts NYCFC over RBNY | West tightens | Video Review debuts

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

NYCFC clinch local derby series

David Villa completed his first MLS hat trick with a pair of late rallying goals to earn New York City FC a 3-2 triumph over the visiting New York Red Bulls on Sunday. The Spaniard, who had managed but one goal in his first seven league clashes with the crosstown rivals, surged to the top of the scoring chart with 17 goals. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In his weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted that NYCFC's derby win was a case of Villa finally outdoing Bradley Wright-Phillips, who had put the Red Bulls ahead midway through the second period with his second goal of the day. READ MORE

Fire back on track, pushing TFC for Shield

Chicago put a winless road trip in the rear-view mirror on Saturday by cruising to a 4-1 victory over guests New England. Pressed into just his second start over the last two season, Fire left back Patrick Doody pitched in with three assists. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The Fire are now just three points off the Supporters' Shield with a game in hand on Toronto FC, who struggled to a 1-1 draw with 10-man hosts D.C. United on Saturday. The surprise result halted the Black-and-Red's six-game losing slide. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

SKC stays clear, but West gets crowded

Sporting KC was mere seconds away from even further widening their Western Conference lead until former employee Jacob Peterson popped up to bag the 1-1 equalizer for visiting Atlanta United. For the first time in their brief history, the Five Stripes are unbeaten in five. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

On Saturday, FC Dallas dropped their second straight game in a 3-1 defeat away to Philadelphia. CJ Sapong scored twice to run his career-best goal total to 12. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Cascadia rivals close in

Seattle continued their hot streak away from home on Saturday, handing a 4-0 lesson to expansion side Minnesota United behind two goals and an assist from Clint Dempsey. The defending champs have now won four of five, are unbeaten in their last four road games and suddenly stand three points off the summit in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In Sunday's early kickoff, Portland pulled level on points with their arch rivals thanks to a 3-1 win over the visiting LA Galaxy. Timbers talisman Diego Valeri struck a gorgeous winner for his team-high 12th goal of the season as the hosts also moved to within three points of West leaders Sporting KC. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Fast impact for Video Review

On the opening weekend for Video Review in MLS play, the system quickly established a prominent role. In an episode that both sides agree was key in Portland's victory over the Galaxy, LA's Gyasi Zardes had a goal waved off for a handball in the first half of a tie game. READ MORE

Major League Soccer teams, fans and observers were introduced to the system on Saturday, when four other incidents got the replay treatment, including a disallowed Cristian Colman goal in Philadelphia that marked the first usage in MLS. READ MORE

Transfer Rumors: Zoltan Stieber, Pedro Santos

According to Soccer Insider Steven Goff, D.C. United are close to signing Kaiserslautern's Hungary playmaker Zoltan Stieber. The 28-year-old reportedly underwent a medical with the club on Saturday. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the Columbus Dispatch reports that Braga winger Pedro Santos is en route to join Crew SC. The 29-year-old notched nine goals and seven assists across all competitions last term. READ MORE

Exports: Pulisic off to a fast start

Borussia Dortmund teen phenom needed just 12 minutes to open his account for the new campaign, striking an early opener in the German Super Cup, which his side would eventually lose to Bayern Munich on penalties. WATCH VIDEO

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

