"It's all cumulative" for Colorado Rapids' breakout forward Dominique Badji

COMMERCE CITY, Colo.—Dominique Badji has been the primary scoring threat for the Colorado Rapids this season, leading the team with four goals on the year. But in Saturday night’s 3-1 victory against the Houston Dynamo, Badji played the roles of decoy, set-up man, and a speed threat to stretch the defense, assisting all three of Colorado’s goals.

“That’s just the way the game is sometimes,” Badji told reporters following the win. “As a forward, you always want to be just involved in the play and the goals. Today was a day where I wasn’t scoring goals, so it was nice to do second-best and assist.”

Now in his third season as a pro, he’s been given added responsibilities from Rapids head coach Pablo Mastroeni, but has also received the tutelage of offensive assistant Conor Casey, who forged a name for himself as one of the best strikers in Rapids history.

“Conor has been working with Badji extensively,” Mastroeni said. “It’s about making two good movements and timing them in the right way. On countless occasions, [Badji] broke down the back line and if it wasn’t to goal, it was to bring our team up the field and set up our offense.”

Making things a bit easier on Saturday was playing higher up the fieldalongside teammate Marlon Hairston. The pair has formed a strong bond both on and off the field, and it showed, with Badji helping Hairston earn his first MLS brace in the win. After the game, hijinks ensued, with Badji dousing Hairston with water during a postgame interview.

“I like playing with Marly,” Badji said. “I’m happy that he got his chance to play as an attacking player. We practice together all the time, so we know what each other is like. I knew he was going to be back post [on the second goal].”

The Senegalese striker is likewise forming a strong relationship with with forward partner Kevin Doyle, as well as midfielders Mohammed Saeid and Bismarck “Nana” Adjei-Boeteng, players who also earned praised from Mastroeni following Saturday's result.

“Honestly, it was just the chemistry,” Badji said. “There’s been a disconnect throughout the season, and today was just a culmination of all the work we’ve been putting in.”

Even though he wasn’t able to get on the scoresheet, Badji’s performance against Houston nonetheless showed signs of continued improvement from the 24-year-old.

“It’s all cumulative,” Mastroeni said. “Badji has been growing with every game. There’s been a lot placed on his shoulders this year and he’s taken it in stride.”