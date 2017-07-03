ExtraTime Radio: July 4th special w/ Red Bulls' Bradley Wright-Phillips

LISTEN: Happy Fourth of July! Need something to listen to in the car or at the lake? We've got you. Bobby Warshaw and Andrew break down MLS Week 18 (Cali Clasico drama, the Fire are on ... fire and much more), Bradley Wright-Phillips drops by the green room and US-Ghana goes under the microscope. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

It’s a holiday weekend – have fun and stay safe – but you didn’t think we’d leave you hanging after a wild weekend of MLS action, did you? Not a chance. Andrew and Bobby Warshaw jump in the blue room to break down all the Cali Clasico drama, the Chicago Fire’s incredible rise to the top of MLS, Tim Melia’s claim to the title of “Best Goalkeeper in MLS” and everything in between.

After the break, Red Bulls' forward Bradley Wright-Phillips joins Andrew and David for a wide-ranging (and often hilarious) interview about the Fourth of July, packing lunches for his kids, the pressure to win MLS Cup and Game of Thrones.

In the mailbag, Bobby helps Andrew take a closer look at the United States national team’s Gold Cup warmup win against Ghana. Did Dom Dwyer show enough to be the starting forward? IS Kellyn Acosta destined for greatness? Who can benefit most from a big tournament with Russia on the horizon?

