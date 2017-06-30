DC United Special Olympics Unified Team to play two matches in 2017

D.C. United’s teams, from the senior side to the youth academy, have a busy slate of games throughout the year, but for one particular team in the organization the focus will center around two important games.

On Jun 22, the club hosted a tryout for the 2017 D.C. United Special Olympics DC (SODC) Unified Soccer Team, looking to put together a team that will participate in two matches against other Special Olympics Unified Soccer teams.

More than 25 participants between the ages of 16 and 20 joined D.C. United captain Steve Birnbaum for a day of soccer activities in preparation for the games, which will take place on July 22 at RFK Stadium against an opponent to be determined, and on Aug. 19 against Special Olympics Colorado at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

Watch photos of the tryout and more information on the Play Unified experience here.