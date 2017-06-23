Houston Dynamo 1, FC Dallas 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

For the second time in four weeks, the Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas drew in what has been a fiercely-fought season series between the two Texas teams. Unlike the May 28 match in Frisco, though, this edition of the Texas Derby didn't go scoreless, finishing 1-1.

The Dynamo opened the scoring with a 19th-minute goal from Erick Torres, who took a hopeful hoof from Adolfo Machado, and slipped past Dallas defender Matt Hedges. He converted on the far post, allowing him celebrate his 11th goal of the season in a shower of orange streamers.

But Maxi Urruti equalized for FC Dallas in the 59th minute, directing a pass from Michael Barrios into the net for his 9th goal of the 2017 campaign.

The result kept either Texas team from sharing the top of the Western Conference table with leaders Sporting Kansas City; both teams are now on 25 points for the season with midweek U.S. Open Cup matches on the horizon.

Goals

19' – HOU – Cubo Torres Watch

59' – DAL – Maximiliano Urruti Watch

Three Things

WELCOME BACK, DIAZ: It was a welcome sight for FC Dallas fans -- Mauro Diaz made his first start of the season, playing nearly 70 minutes after seeing his first action of the 2017 season against the Dynamo last month. Though some of his first-half set pieces went awry, he had flashes of being the playmaker who fueled FCD's Supporters Shield run last season, including a potential assist just before the halftime whistle. WHEN PUSH COMES TO SHOVE: Some pushing and shoving between Dynamo second-half sub Alex and FC Dallas defender Hernán Grana led to yellow cards for both Brazilian and Argentine -- and provided a strong visual for a keen rivalry which may have a chance, for the first time since 2011, to manifest in a playoff matchup between the Texan teams. WHO WILL TAKE EL CAPITAN HOME? With this year's Texas Derby deadlocked at two draws and a goal apiece, both teams will be circling Wednesday, August 23 on their calendars. The rematch in Frisco will determine which stadium will house El Capitán, the prized cannon serving as the Texas Derby's trophy, for the 2018 season, and could also prove to be a key match in Western Conference playoff positioning. (Houston will follow their match in Frisco by hosting the current conference leaders three days later.)

