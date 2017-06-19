Take another look at Week 16's three most exciting matches

Looking to take in a match replay from last week on MLS LIVE and undecided which match to choose?

The MLSsoccer.com editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top 3 most exciting matches from Week 14, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

Remember, in addition to all the live action, you can watch full match replays, as well as 20-minute condensed matches on MLS LIVE. And for the the best MLS LIVE experience, download the official MLS app for free.

3. LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo

If you were there, you probably have this one rated at the top of the list. If you're a Galaxy fan, you feel good about that – or at least better than you felt before things turned late. If you're a Dynamo supporter – yeah, we won't go there. (WATCH)

2. Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew SC

So that's what it looks like when all three of Atlanta United's Designated Players click at once. Everyone back on the hype train! (WATCH)

1. Orlando City SC vs. Montreal Impact

Points gained, points lost, points split – both teams have something to celebrate and something to regret out of this one. For neutrals, though, it was 90 minutes (plus some eventful stoppage time) of high-octane fun. (WATCH)