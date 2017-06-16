ExtraTime Radio: Dad life w/ Gyasi Zardes | Guest host Julie Stewart-Binks

LISTEN: Happy early Father's Day to all the dads out there! LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes joins the guys to talk MLS dad life and honor his own father. Plus, special guest host Julie Stewart-Binks explains what life on the MLS sidelines is really like. Subscribe so you never miss a show!

Like any good team, squad rotation is key. So, with Matt Doyle resting his vocal chords, the guys bring super sub and ESPN extraordinaire Julie Stewart-Binks into the blue room to help reflect on the US Open Cup, MLS weekend and life on the sidelines (literally). You won't want to miss Stewart-Binks' stories from on the road and behind the scenes around MLS.

In honor of Father's Day – make sure to call your dad this weekend, or better yet catch some MLS action together – Andrew and David chat with LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes, who has two children of his own. Listen to Zardes explain how he balances work with fatherhood and describe how his own father set him up for success, both as a player and a man.

Want to share your own Father's Day stories, odes or memories? Use the comment section, email, tweet or call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

