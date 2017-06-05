Kick Off: Week 14 Recap | USMNT back in action | U-20s World Cup QF

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Nine-man Lions hang on
Orlando City bravely survived a pair of red cards in battling red-hot guests Chicago to a 0-0 stalemate on Sunday. Despite the letdown of failing to break down the home side, the Fire ran their unbeaten streak to six games. RECAP
After the game, Lions boss Jason Kreis paid tribute to his team for sticking together to achieve the improbable result and to the fans for standing behind the players all the way. READ MORE
Seattle extends home run
Defending MLS champs Seattle rose above the red line for the first time this season by shutting down Houston's high-powered attack in a 1-0 home victory on Sunday night. It was the champs' third straight win by that count at CenturyLink Field. RECAP
Sounders match-winner Will Bruin took added pleasure in dealing a blow to his former employers. READ MORE
Pulisic rescues draw for US
The US national team tuned up for this week's World Cup qualifers with a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. They clawed back from a halftime deficit thanks to a fine Christian Pulisic strike just past the hour mark. RECAP
It was a slightly underwhelming dispay from the Nats, with the best marks in our US player ratings going to Pulisic, and bookend fullbacks Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin. READ MORE
The game wasn't the only headline made by the USMNT, as coach Bruce Arena named his 40-man provisional squad for next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup. READ MORE
US U-20s bounced by Venezuela
The US Under-20 national team's World Cup run came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Yangel Herrera (NYCFC) and Venezuela on Sunday. RECAP
Despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the tournament, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle says that the Baby Nats were simply beaten by a better team that had two extra days of rest. READ MORE
New England cools down the Reds
New England scored one of their best wins of the season by dealing Supporters Shield leaders Toronto FC their first loss since April 16, a 3-0 defeat at Gillette on Saturday. The Revs recorded their third straight win at home to remain unbeaten in the friendly confines this season. RECAP
It's taken a spell for Benjamin Angoua and Antonio Mlinar Delamea to get to know each other and the league, but they have finally given the Revs a sturdy tandem in the heart of defense. READ MORE
Dallas stampede over RSL
FC Dallas snapped a four-game winless slump in style on Saturday, handing Real Salt Lake a harsh 6-2 lesson at Toyota Stadium. The Toros got a hat trick from Roland Lamah, and 16-year-old Jesus Ferreira capped the rout by becoming the second-youngest goal scorer in league history. RECAP | FERREIRA GOAL
In his weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how Real Salt Lake players should brace for the shake-up that's coming over the international break. READ MORE
Sporting KC enjoy home cooking
Sporting KC's defense led the way as the Saturday hosts posted a 3-0 revenge win over Minnesota United. In addition to notching their league-best eighth shutout, the home side got goals from back liners Ike Opara and Saad Abdul-Salaam, and an assist on the winner from Matt Besler. RECAP
The Missouri Azzurri continued their home dominance, snapping a two-game losing slide with their sixth straight victory and fourth clean sheet in a row at Children's Mercy Park. READ MORE
Defenders spark NYCFC rally win
Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens hit in the final 10 minutes to earn New York City FC a 2-1 rally win over visiting Philadelphia on Saturday. The collapse gave the Union consecutive losses for the first time since mid-April. RECAP
Though NYCFC were unable to beat Philly netminder Andre Blake during the run of play (and not for a lack of trying, they won the day due to a late pair of set-piece strikes from their central defenders. READ MORE
Warming Impact ride Dzemaili strike
Blerim Dzemaili scored the lone goal midway through the second frame to lead Montreal to a 1-0 win over the visiting New York Red Bulls. The Impact climbed out of the Eastern basement on the strength of their third win in four games. RECAP
The Impact were unanimously impressed at the quick adaptation to MLS made by new ace Dzemaili. READ MORE
'Caps storm past Atlanta
Vancouver conceded an early opener before scoring three unanswered goals to log a 3-1 victory over visiting Atlanta United. The Whitecaps now have four wins in their last five home games across all competitions. RECAP
Whitecaps skipper Kendall Waston hearkened back to the days when he would occasionally fill in at center forward for Saprissa by bagging his first MLS brace to provide the winning margin. READ MORE
Rapids stage late rally
Colorado forwards Kevin Doyle and Alan Gordon struck in the final 10 minutes to flip the score line in a 2-1 win over guests Columbus. The fightback gave Pablo Mastroeni's boys consecutive victories for the first time since last October. RECAP
The Rapids also chalked up their third straight home win thanks to more late heroics from new super-sub Gordon. READ MORE
Visiting Galaxy hold D.C. at nil
The LA Galaxy ran their unbeaten streak to six games with a scoreless draw away to new East cellar dwellers D.C. United on Saturday. RECAP
The capital crew have now been shut out in five of their last six games, and frustration is growing about their inability to get the lid off of opposing goals. READ MORE
Valeri shoots down San Jose
On Friday night, Diego Valeri struck twice to lead Portland to a 2-0 victory over 10-man San Jose. The result halted the home side's five-game win drought. RECAP
The Timbers were over the moon to see skipper Diego Valeri put an end to his recent struggles with both form and fitness. READ MORE
MLSsoccer.com Musts
Crazy saves, nutmegs, and backheels | Best Skills of Week 14
Exercise your right to vote! The Goal of the Week polls are open
Armchair Analyst: The USMNT has a set piece defense problem