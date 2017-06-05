Kick Off: Week 14 Recap | USMNT back in action | U-20s World Cup QF

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Nine-man Lions hang on

Orlando City bravely survived a pair of red cards in battling red-hot guests Chicago to a 0-0 stalemate on Sunday. Despite the letdown of failing to break down the home side, the Fire ran their unbeaten streak to six games. RECAP

After the game, Lions boss Jason Kreis paid tribute to his team for sticking together to achieve the improbable result and to the fans for standing behind the players all the way. READ MORE

Seattle extends home run

Defending MLS champs Seattle rose above the red line for the first time this season by shutting down Houston's high-powered attack in a 1-0 home victory on Sunday night. It was the champs' third straight win by that count at CenturyLink Field. RECAP

Sounders match-winner Will Bruin took added pleasure in dealing a blow to his former employers. READ MORE

Pulisic rescues draw for US

The US national team tuned up for this week's World Cup qualifers with a 1-1 draw against Venezuela in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. They clawed back from a halftime deficit thanks to a fine Christian Pulisic strike just past the hour mark. RECAP

It was a slightly underwhelming dispay from the Nats, with the best marks in our US player ratings going to Pulisic, and bookend fullbacks Jorge Villafana and DeAndre Yedlin. READ MORE

The game wasn't the only headline made by the USMNT, as coach Bruce Arena named his 40-man provisional squad for next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup. READ MORE

US U-20s bounced by Venezuela

The US Under-20 national team's World Cup run came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Yangel Herrera (NYCFC) and Venezuela on Sunday. RECAP

Despite the disappointment of being knocked out of the tournament, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle says that the Baby Nats were simply beaten by a better team that had two extra days of rest. READ MORE

New England cools down the Reds

New England scored one of their best wins of the season by dealing Supporters Shield leaders Toronto FC their first loss since April 16, a 3-0 defeat at Gillette on Saturday. The Revs recorded their third straight win at home to remain unbeaten in the friendly confines this season. RECAP

It's taken a spell for Benjamin Angoua and Antonio Mlinar Delamea to get to know each other and the league, but they have finally given the Revs a sturdy tandem in the heart of defense. READ MORE

Dallas stampede over RSL

FC Dallas snapped a four-game winless slump in style on Saturday, handing Real Salt Lake a harsh 6-2 lesson at Toyota Stadium. The Toros got a hat trick from Roland Lamah, and 16-year-old Jesus Ferreira capped the rout by becoming the second-youngest goal scorer in league history. RECAP | FERREIRA GOAL

In his weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted how Real Salt Lake players should brace for the shake-up that's coming over the international break. READ MORE

Sporting KC enjoy home cooking

Sporting KC's defense led the way as the Saturday hosts posted a 3-0 revenge win over Minnesota United. In addition to notching their league-best eighth shutout, the home side got goals from back liners Ike Opara and Saad Abdul-Salaam, and an assist on the winner from Matt Besler. RECAP

The Missouri Azzurri continued their home dominance, snapping a two-game losing slide with their sixth straight victory and fourth clean sheet in a row at Children's Mercy Park. READ MORE

Defenders spark NYCFC rally win

Maxime Chanot and Alexander Callens hit in the final 10 minutes to earn New York City FC a 2-1 rally win over visiting Philadelphia on Saturday. The collapse gave the Union consecutive losses for the first time since mid-April. RECAP

Though NYCFC were unable to beat Philly netminder Andre Blake during the run of play (and not for a lack of trying, they won the day due to a late pair of set-piece strikes from their central defenders. READ MORE

Warming Impact ride Dzemaili strike

Blerim Dzemaili scored the lone goal midway through the second frame to lead Montreal to a 1-0 win over the visiting New York Red Bulls. The Impact climbed out of the Eastern basement on the strength of their third win in four games. RECAP

The Impact were unanimously impressed at the quick adaptation to MLS made by new ace Dzemaili. READ MORE

'Caps storm past Atlanta

Vancouver conceded an early opener before scoring three unanswered goals to log a 3-1 victory over visiting Atlanta United. The Whitecaps now have four wins in their last five home games across all competitions. RECAP

Whitecaps skipper Kendall Waston hearkened back to the days when he would occasionally fill in at center forward for Saprissa by bagging his first MLS brace to provide the winning margin. READ MORE

Rapids stage late rally

Colorado forwards Kevin Doyle and Alan Gordon struck in the final 10 minutes to flip the score line in a 2-1 win over guests Columbus. The fightback gave Pablo Mastroeni's boys consecutive victories for the first time since last October. RECAP

The Rapids also chalked up their third straight home win thanks to more late heroics from new super-sub Gordon. READ MORE

Visiting Galaxy hold D.C. at nil

The LA Galaxy ran their unbeaten streak to six games with a scoreless draw away to new East cellar dwellers D.C. United on Saturday. RECAP

The capital crew have now been shut out in five of their last six games, and frustration is growing about their inability to get the lid off of opposing goals. READ MORE

Valeri shoots down San Jose

On Friday night, Diego Valeri struck twice to lead Portland to a 2-0 victory over 10-man San Jose. The result halted the home side's five-game win drought. RECAP

The Timbers were over the moon to see skipper Diego Valeri put an end to his recent struggles with both form and fitness. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

Crazy saves, nutmegs, and backheels | Best Skills of Week 14

Exercise your right to vote! The Goal of the Week polls are open

Armchair Analyst: The USMNT has a set piece defense problem

Sam Stejskal: Top five US Gold Cup roster snubs