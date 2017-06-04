FC Dallas' Jesus Ferreira becomes second-youngest player to score in MLS

FC Dallas rolled over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium with a whopping 6-2 win. Three of those goals came courtesy of Roland Lamah's tidy hat trick, but the capper on the evening, the sixth, came courtesy of Jesus Ferreira in his debut for the team.

In fact with that goal, Ferreira -- aged 16 years and 161 days, became the second-youngest player ever to score in MLS. The youngest? Freddy Adu. Here's the list of the top six youngest to ever score in league play:

Freddy Adu -- 14 years, 320 days

Jesus Ferreira -- 16 years, 161 days

Diego Fagundez -- 16 years, 173 days

Santino Quaranta -- 16 years, 217 days

Eddie Gaven -- 16 years, 253 days

Jack McBean -- 16 years, 312 days