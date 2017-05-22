Take another look at the five most exciting matches from Week 12

Looking to take in a match replay from the weekend on MLS LIVE and undecided on which one to choose?

The MLSsoccer editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top 5 most exciting matches from Week 12, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

Remember, in addition to all the live action, you can watch full match replays, as well as 20-minute condensed matches on MLS LIVE. And for the the best MLS LIVE experience, download the official MLS app for free.

5. New England Revolution vs. Columbus Crew SC

Two of the most entertaining sides in the league on their day, the Revs and Crew SC went blow for blow for large stretches of this match. ( WATCH HERE

4. Minnesota United FC vs. LA Galaxy

The expansion Loons have a swagger about them these days, while the Galaxy may have lost some of theirs in recent weeks. That set-up made for compelling viewing, especially since the stars (on both sides) came out to play. ( WATCH HERE

3. Atlanta United vs. Houston Dynamo Safe to say big-money star Miguel Almiron didn’t take too well to the whispers that Atlanta United have finally been found out by the rest of the league. In front of a rabid, sell-out crowd at Bobby Dodd, the Paraguayan took it on himself to set the record straight. ( WATCH HERE 2. Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC There was a lot riding on this match: Orlando’s undefeated record in their new home and a chance for Jason Kreis to potentially sweep his old team. But unpredictable things can happen when revenge and pride are in the mix. ( WATCH HERE 1. NY Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC One of the highest-quality matches of the MLS season between last year’s top dog in the East (NY) and this year’s current No. 1 (Toronto). They combined for 90 minutes of spirited play, multiple tactical chess moves and some dramatic twists. ( WATCH HERE

What do you think of MLSsoccer.com's Top 5 matches for Week 12? Let us know in the comments.