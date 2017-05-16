Week 11 tifo roundup: Mother's Day love in Dallas, dual displays in Chicago

May 16, 201710:30AM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

As they do every week, supporters across MLS came out in full force in Week 11, with a few sets of fans unfurling inspiration for their respective clubs prior to kickoff.

The most prominent tifo display of the weekend came in Chicago, where the Section 8 supporters’ group unveiled their mega bandera across Toyota Park’s entire Harlem End and the Sector Latino SG turned their corner of the stadium completely red for the Fire’s 4-1 win against Seattle on Saturday.

Montreal Impact supporters 1642 Montreal also got in on the tifo action, welcoming new signing Blerim Dzemaili to Quebec during his MLS debut, a tough 3-2 home loss against Columbus.

Mother’s Day also got a richly-deserved call-out, with FC Dallas supporters’ group El Matador showing some love to all FCD moms ahead of their club’s 1-1 draw against NYCFC on Sunday.

Did we miss any other MLS tifo? If so, share in the comments section below.

