MLS Fantasy: Florian Jungwirth leads top picks for Round 11

Balance. Finding it is the goal for every double game week, but rarely do the ratios so heavily favor single-game-week players. Of the 11 players in the Round 10 dream team, only three were from DGW teams. While they may not have stocked the dream team, DGW players still helped many managers get triple digit scores, none higher that Dusan Gooner, manager of Gooner, who scored 139 points. Congrats!

Now it’s time to turn our attention to Round 11. With only two teams on a DGW, it will be much easier to work in SGW players with a shot at big points. Still, there are several quality DGW players who are worth including. You've just got to find that balance.

Here’s my list of some of the top players for Round 11:

Goalkeepers

DGW Option: If you want a keeper with a pair of games this week, then there is really only one sure starter: Columbus’ Zack Steffen ($4.8). Crew SC are in the middle of the pack when it comes to home defense, but with Toronto (7:30 pm ET | TSN4/5 in Canada MLS LIVE in the US) having such a congested schedule, Columbus have a chance at a good result at home on Wednesday. Steffen will have at least as strong a shot at a shutout on Saturday, when Columbus takes on the Impact in Montreal (5:00 pm ET | TVA Sports in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).

Budget Shutout: If you’re looking for a cheap single game week keeper, consider New England’s Cody Cropper ($4.0). Everyone likes to put down the Revs’ defense, but they’ve only allowed four goals in four home games. That’s a solid mark, and Real Salt Lake have been struggling offensively. Cropper could surprise with a clean-sheet on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Defenders

Back in Action: Toronto rested several key players over their two games last week – many hope that means they’ll play both games in Round 11. If Greg Vanney doesn’t do much rotating, then Eriq Zavaleta ($5.1) should be a prime target. He’s cheap, has a great history of generating defensive bonus point and is an occasional goal threat. Toronto also has one of the best defenses in the league, so he’ll have a great shot at least one clean sheet, especially in their home match against Minnesota on Saturday (3:00 pm ET | CTV in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).

Big Money: On form, in the zone, or just plain lucky. However you want to say it, San Jose’s Florian Jungwirth ($6.1) has been paying off big time for fantasy owners. Not only has he earned two clean sheets in his past two games, but he’s also been the top scoring player in the last two rounds. I doubt we’ll see goals or assists against Colorado (4:00 pm ET | UniMas, MLS Live), but his chance for another clean-sheet is good and makes him worth the high price tag.

Midfielders

Toss-up: Trying to decide which Columbus midfielder you want this week? I understand. Both Justin Meram ($9.9) and Federico Higuain ($10.0) have been firing on all cylinders recently, each scoring or assisting in three of their last four games. One differentiator? Higuain has the better history of playing 180 minutes during double game weeks.

Injury Watch: This one is pretty simple: Diego Valeri (POR $10.5) could make his return this week. If so, he should be a prime target for a big game against an Atlanta team that has not shown much bite on the road on Sunday (4:00 pm ET | TSN2 in Canada, ESPM, Deportes, MLS LIVE in the US). Keep a look out for any injury updates on the Timbers star.

Differential: If you want a chance at points that other managers may miss out on, Kaka ($10.1) could be the player you’re looking for. The Orlando star hasn't gone a full 90 since returning from injury, but has still managed to score two goals in three games. There’s a chance he’ll get a full 90 minutes this week against Sporting Kansas City – he could be the key to cracking their formidable defense on Saturday (7:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE).

Forwards

Second chance: Many managers felt burned last week when Sebastian Giovinco ($12.5) did not play both games in Toronto’s DGW. If you’re new, you may be tempted to swap him out, but my advice is to stick with the Atomic Ant, as he’s likely to play both games this week now that he’s well rested.

On a Roll: Orlando City is the only team left in MLS that has won every home game they have played this season. If you think the Lions can keep the streak alive, then Cyle Larin ($9.5) should be in your team. He’s only earned one assist in his last three games, but he’s scored in three of Orlando’s five home games. Larin will be eager to reopen his account again this week and his value price makes him easy to work into a team.

