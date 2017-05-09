MLS Fantasy: Who is generating the most bonus point actions in MLS?

For MLS Fantasy managers, there are two ways of trying to find the players that will score big points:

One method is to play the “hot hand” — selecting players that are in good form, and are logging goals, assists, and clean sheets. That’s a good element to factor into the selection process, but managers should also account for the players’ ability to consistently perform actions that will lead to attacking and defending bonus points. Those players will be the ones with higher minimum scores, so that even if the player has an off day and can’t produce a big play, they will still bring in at least four or five points, which keep them useful and likely will prevent them from dropping in value.

I’ve dug into the MLS Fantasy stats to find the players with the highest number of potential bonus points, per 90 minutes, for both offensive and defensive actions. For defensive bonus points, I’m including clearances, blocks, interceptions, tackles, and recoveries, weighted by how many of each action it takes to earn a point. For offensive points, I’m considering crosses, key passes, big chances created, shots, and fouls suffered.

Defensive Bonus Points

Player Team Minutes P/90 DEF/90 Kendall Waston VAN 720 5.25 5.86 Alex Crognale CLB 427 7.59 5.80 Francisco Calvo MIN 810 4.11 5.73 Benjamin Angoua NE 450 4.60 5.28 Adolfo Machado HOU 810 4.67 5.26 Jonathan Spector ORL 720 5.75 5.15 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez ATL 758 5.70 5.12 Florian Jungwirth SJ 900 8.30 5.01 Matt Hedges DAL 720 7.25 4.91 Bobby Boswell DC 540 3.50 4.90 Laurent Ciman MTL 720 4.75 4.88 Oguchi Onyewu PHI 540 4.67 4.82 Ike Opara SKC 810 7.56 4.72 Walker Zimmerman DAL 630 6.00 4.71 Tim Parker VAN 720 4.88 4.70 Nick Hagglund TOR 834 5.72 4.65 Jack Elliott PHI 405 5.56 4.65 Drew Moor TOR 450 6.40 4.58 Sean Franklin DC 673 3.61 4.57 Maxime Chanot NYC 810 5.00 4.48

(Minimum 360 minutes played)

Kendall Waston ($5.8) leads the way with the potential for nearly six bonus points of defensive actions per 90 minutes played. Even with only one clean sheet on the season, he is averaging more than five points per game, which is pretty impressive. Alex Crognale ($4.9) isn’t far behind, but is recovering from an ankle injury. In the four matches he’s been healthy and playing, Columbus Crew SC have picked up two clean sheets. Despite giving up an average of 2.5 goals per game, Francisco Calvo ($5.9) is still fifth for Minnesota United FC with 37 points. If you can find a player on this list that generates good bonus points and has a good shot at a clean sheet (Nick Hagglund and Adolfo Machado, I’m looking at you), then you have the opportunity to score big.

Attacking Bonus Points

Player Team Minutes P/90 ATT/90 Benny Feilhaber SKC 687 7.86 3.18 Sacha Kljestan NY 833 5.94 3.12 Sebastian Giovinco TOR 669 7.53 3.09 Nicolas Lodeiro SEA 810 7.78 3.09 Diego Valeri POR 689 9.27 3.00 Lee Nguyen NE 775 7.78 2.86 David Villa NYC 705 9.06 2.86 Romain Allesandrini LA 805 7.71 2.62 Jahmir Hyka SJ 620 7.98 2.59 Clint Dempsey SEA 746 5.79 2.56 Carlos Rivas ORL 677 5.58 2.47 Maximiliano Moralez NYC 802 6.96 2.38 Yamil Asad ATL 592 6.54 2.37 David Accam CHI 627 7.03 2.37 Albert Rusnak RSL 810 5.44 2.31 Victor Vazquez TOR 597 7.99 2.31 Sebastian Saucedo RSL 446 4.04 2.30 Ignacio Piatti MTL 630 5.71 2.26 Kevin Molino MIN 757 6.90 2.26 Cristian Techera VAN 603 5.52 2.25

On the attacking side of the equation, Benny Feilhaber ($10.6) leads the way with over three bonus points worth of offensive actions per 90 minutes. He’s also scoring almost eight fantasy points per game, so he’s been converting those actions into goals and assists. Most of the names near the top should be no surprise for MLS Fantasy veterans, but Jahmir Hyka ($8.4) is quietly making a case for himself among the leaders. He has worked himself into the starting rotation for the San Jose Earthquakes, and despite only producing two goals and one assist in his last eight matches, he has 16 key passes, 10 crosses, and 13 shots in that same time period. Both Sebastian Giovinco ($12.5) and Victor Vazquez ($8.8) have two matches this week, and if they both start at Columbus, then I expect them to be solid bets for least 120 minutes for Round 11.

Was there someone on the list you weren’t expecting, or did we leave off someone you thought should be there? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, good luck this week!