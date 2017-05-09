MLS Fantasy: Who is generating the most bonus point actions in MLS?

For MLS Fantasy managers, there are two ways of trying to find the players that will score big points:
One method is to play the “hot hand” — selecting players that are in good form, and are logging goals, assists, and clean sheets. That’s a good element to factor into the selection process, but managers should also account for the players’ ability to consistently perform actions that will lead to attacking and defending bonus points. Those players will be the ones with higher minimum scores, so that even if the player has an off day and can’t produce a big play, they will still bring in at least four or five points, which keep them useful and likely will prevent them from dropping in value.
I’ve dug into the MLS Fantasy stats to find the players with the highest number of potential bonus points, per 90 minutes, for both offensive and defensive actions. For defensive bonus points, I’m including clearances, blocks, interceptions, tackles, and recoveries, weighted by how many of each action it takes to earn a point. For offensive points, I’m considering crosses, key passes, big chances created, shots, and fouls suffered.
Defensive Bonus Points
|Player
|Team
|Minutes
|P/90
|DEF/90
|Kendall Waston
|VAN
|720
|5.25
|5.86
|Alex Crognale
|CLB
|427
|7.59
|5.80
|Francisco Calvo
|MIN
|810
|4.11
|5.73
|Benjamin Angoua
|NE
|450
|4.60
|5.28
|Adolfo Machado
|HOU
|810
|4.67
|5.26
|Jonathan Spector
|ORL
|720
|5.75
|5.15
|Leandro Gonzalez Pirez
|ATL
|758
|5.70
|5.12
|Florian Jungwirth
|SJ
|900
|8.30
|5.01
|Matt Hedges
|DAL
|720
|7.25
|4.91
|Bobby Boswell
|DC
|540
|3.50
|4.90
|Laurent Ciman
|MTL
|720
|4.75
|4.88
|Oguchi Onyewu
|PHI
|540
|4.67
|4.82
|Ike Opara
|SKC
|810
|7.56
|4.72
|Walker Zimmerman
|DAL
|630
|6.00
|4.71
|Tim Parker
|VAN
|720
|4.88
|4.70
|Nick Hagglund
|TOR
|834
|5.72
|4.65
|Jack Elliott
|PHI
|405
|5.56
|4.65
|Drew Moor
|TOR
|450
|6.40
|4.58
|Sean Franklin
|DC
|673
|3.61
|4.57
|Maxime Chanot
|NYC
|810
|5.00
|4.48
(Minimum 360 minutes played)
Kendall Waston ($5.8) leads the way with the potential for nearly six bonus points of defensive actions per 90 minutes played. Even with only one clean sheet on the season, he is averaging more than five points per game, which is pretty impressive. Alex Crognale ($4.9) isn’t far behind, but is recovering from an ankle injury. In the four matches he’s been healthy and playing, Columbus Crew SC have picked up two clean sheets. Despite giving up an average of 2.5 goals per game, Francisco Calvo ($5.9) is still fifth for Minnesota United FC with 37 points. If you can find a player on this list that generates good bonus points and has a good shot at a clean sheet (Nick Hagglund and Adolfo Machado, I’m looking at you), then you have the opportunity to score big.
Attacking Bonus Points
|Player
|Team
|Minutes
|P/90
|ATT/90
|Benny Feilhaber
|SKC
|687
|7.86
|3.18
|Sacha Kljestan
|NY
|833
|5.94
|3.12
|Sebastian Giovinco
|TOR
|669
|7.53
|3.09
|Nicolas Lodeiro
|SEA
|810
|7.78
|3.09
|Diego Valeri
|POR
|689
|9.27
|3.00
|Lee Nguyen
|NE
|775
|7.78
|2.86
|David Villa
|NYC
|705
|9.06
|2.86
|Romain Allesandrini
|LA
|805
|7.71
|2.62
|Jahmir Hyka
|SJ
|620
|7.98
|2.59
|Clint Dempsey
|SEA
|746
|5.79
|2.56
|Carlos Rivas
|ORL
|677
|5.58
|2.47
|Maximiliano Moralez
|NYC
|802
|6.96
|2.38
|Yamil Asad
|ATL
|592
|6.54
|2.37
|David Accam
|CHI
|627
|7.03
|2.37
|Albert Rusnak
|RSL
|810
|5.44
|2.31
|Victor Vazquez
|TOR
|597
|7.99
|2.31
|Sebastian Saucedo
|RSL
|446
|4.04
|2.30
|Ignacio Piatti
|MTL
|630
|5.71
|2.26
|Kevin Molino
|MIN
|757
|6.90
|2.26
|Cristian Techera
|VAN
|603
|5.52
|2.25
On the attacking side of the equation, Benny Feilhaber ($10.6) leads the way with over three bonus points worth of offensive actions per 90 minutes. He’s also scoring almost eight fantasy points per game, so he’s been converting those actions into goals and assists. Most of the names near the top should be no surprise for MLS Fantasy veterans, but Jahmir Hyka ($8.4) is quietly making a case for himself among the leaders. He has worked himself into the starting rotation for the San Jose Earthquakes, and despite only producing two goals and one assist in his last eight matches, he has 16 key passes, 10 crosses, and 13 shots in that same time period. Both Sebastian Giovinco ($12.5) and Victor Vazquez ($8.8) have two matches this week, and if they both start at Columbus, then I expect them to be solid bets for least 120 minutes for Round 11.
Was there someone on the list you weren’t expecting, or did we leave off someone you thought should be there? Let us know in the comments below, and as always, good luck this week!