Fantasy: An updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players

Reid, Mike and Blayne are joined by special guest Tim Shaw to review all of the action from Round 7 and preview the upcoming games from Round 8. Don't forget, Round 8 is the first double-game week of the season and the guys also have a great discussion about the value of DGW players, specifically Godoy.

Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together, especially when that plan involves your fantasy team? I know I do and when the final whistle blew for Round 7, I was very satisfied with the results of many (but definitely not all) of the games. It wasn’t just my score, I was also pleased that many of the results answered questions I had about a few players and I’ve tried to adjust my rankings accordingly.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings. Players with an asterisk are on injury watch and may soon be removed from the list.

Adjustments

Most of the adjustments this round revolved around players in the 20-30 ranges. I’ve received several comments suggesting that players like Molino, Ramirez and Alessandrini deserved more love, and after re-watching some games and looking at how their numbers compared, I agree. They are three of the biggest movers this round. These moves came at the expense of other players though who have not been returning point totals that I had expected; players like Dempsey, Moralez, Dos Santos, Wondolowski and Giovinco have all fallen.

Finally, I’ve been thinking a lot about the defensive midfielders lately. They received a boost to point production last season and several have been putting up consistent, but not high, numbers. I believe this will lead to respectable scores and the top 30 is where I think players like Alonso, McCarty, and Medunjanin will finally fall.

Additions

Several familiar names were added to the list this week: Piatti came back from injury status swinging, Schweinsteiger and McCarty have put up several rounds of strong fantasy points, and finally, I have to give a big nod to the SKC defense by including Sinovic and Besler.

