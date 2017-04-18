Diego Valeri MLS fantasy DL image April 18, 2017

Fantasy: An updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players

April 18, 20173:08PM EDT
Reid ConnellyContributor

Reid, Mike and Blayne are joined by special guest Tim Shaw to review all of the action from Round 7 and preview the upcoming games from Round 8. Don't forget, Round 8 is the first double-game week of the season and the guys also have a great discussion about the value of DGW players, specifically Godoy.

Don’t you just love it when a plan comes together, especially when that plan involves your fantasy team? I know I do and when the final whistle blew for Round 7, I was very satisfied with the results of many (but definitely not all) of the games. It wasn’t just my score, I was also pleased that many of the results answered questions I had about a few players and I’ve tried to adjust my rankings accordingly. 

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings. Players with an asterisk are on injury watch and may soon be removed from the list. 

Rank Player Position Team Price
1 Diego Valeri MID POR 10.4
2 David Villa FWD NYC 10.5
3 Ignacio Piatti MID MTL 10.3
4 Fanendo Adi FWD POR 9.6
5 Nicolas Lodeiro MID SEA 11.2
6 Miguel Almiron MID ATL 9.3
7 Sebastian Giovinco FWD TOR 12.0
8 Benny Feilhaber MID SKC 10.2
9 Sacha Kljestan MID NY 10.2
10 Ola Kamara FWD CLB 10.2
11 Bastian Schweinsteiger MID CHI 9.3
12 Cyle Larin FWD ORL 9.3
13 Kevin Molino MID MIN 10.0
14 Bradley Wright-Phillips FWD NY 10.0
15 Clint Dempsey FWD SEA 9.4
16 Justin Meram MID CLB 9.8
17 Erick "Cubo" Torres FWD HOU 8.6
18 Christian Ramirez FWD MIN 8.1
19 Romain Alessandrini MID LA 9.6
20 Lee Nguyen MID NE 10.0
21 Jozy Altidore FWD TOR 9.9
22 Romell Quioto FWD HOU 8.6
23 Dax McCarty MID NY 9.1
24 Osvaldo Alonso MID SEA 9.6
25 Michael Bradley MID TOR 9.0
26 Haris Medunjanin MID PHI 8.0
27 Maxi Moralez MID NYC 9.2
28 Kellyn Acosta MID DAL 7.0
29 Giovani dos Santos FWD LA 9.8
30 Chris Wondolowski FWD SJ 8.5
31 Federico Higuain MID CLB 9.8
32 Nemanja Nikolic FWD CHI 9.6
33 Alberth Elis FWD HOU 8.4
34 Maxi Urruti FWD DAL 8.6
35 Yamil Asad MID ATL 8.2
36 Jack Harrison MID NYC 7.7
37 David Accam FWD CHI 9.3
38 Jimmy Medranda DEF SKC 5.5
39 Kei Kamara FWD NE 9.2
40 Albert Rusnak MID RSL 9.2
41 Matteo Mancosu FWD MTL 7.8
42 Rodney Wallace MID NYC 7.8
43 Anibal Godoy MID SJ 7.3
44 Ike Opara DEF SKC 5.4
45 Seth Sinovic DEF SKC 5.4
46 Matt Besler DEF SKC 6.3
47 Tim Melia GK SKC 5.7
48 Walker Zimmerman DEF DAL 6.7
49 Aaron Long DEF NY 5.3
50 Leandro Gonzalez Pirez DEF ATL 6.0

Adjustments

Most of the adjustments this round revolved around players in the 20-30 ranges. I’ve received several comments suggesting that players like Molino, Ramirez and Alessandrini deserved more love, and after re-watching some games and looking at how their numbers compared, I agree. They are three of the biggest movers this round. These moves came at the expense of other players though who have not been returning point totals that I had expected; players like Dempsey, Moralez, Dos Santos, Wondolowski and Giovinco have all fallen.

Finally, I’ve been thinking a lot about the defensive midfielders lately. They received a boost to point production last season and several have been putting up consistent, but not high, numbers. I believe this will lead to respectable scores and the top 30 is where I think players like Alonso, McCarty, and Medunjanin will finally fall.

Additions

Several familiar names were added to the list this week: Piatti came back from injury status swinging, Schweinsteiger and McCarty have put up several rounds of strong fantasy points, and finally, I have to give a big nod to the SKC defense by including Sinovic and Besler.

