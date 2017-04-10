Real Salt Lake - celebrating a goal vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
Russell Isabella/USA Today Sports

Snowmageddon! The top 10 snowy images from Real Salt Lake vs. Whitecaps

April 10, 20175:50PM EDT
MLSsoccer staff

Strikingly, the evening – while quite cold – began without a speck of snow in sight at Rio Tinto Stadium. That would change soon enough. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports

Joao Plata wins a header over Russell Teibert. PHOTO: Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

Vancouver Whitecaps coach Carl Robinson looks skyward as the snow begins to fall in earnest in the first half. PHOTO: Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

RSL's Sebastian Saucedo challenges Vancouver defender Jake Nerwinski. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Snow clings to Kyle Beckerman's dreadlocks as he makes a challenge. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Grounds crew clear the lines of snow. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Luke Mulholland and his RSL teammates celebrate a goal. PHOTO: Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images

Many of RSL's hardy fans stuck it out despite the tough conditions, and created a party atmosphere. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Former New York Red Bulls teammates turned coaching adversaries Carl Robinson and Mike Petke embrace after Saturday's game, Petke's first in charge of RSL. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Petke salutes the RSL fans after the final whistle. PHOTO: Jeff Swinger/USA TODAY Sports Images