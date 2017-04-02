Vancouver Whitecaps 4, LA Galaxy 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Vancouver Whitecaps nabbed their first league win of the 2017 MLS Season, besting the LA Galaxy 4-2 at BC Place on Saturday.

Designated Player Fredy Montero notched his first MLS league goal as a Whitecap in his return to MLS, drawing the ‘Caps level 2-2 in the second half.

Vancouver opened the scoring thanks to a well-placed strike from distance by Cristian Techera; however their lead quickly evaporated after Galaxy winger Romain Alessandrini forced an own goal and buried one of his own mere minutes later to give the road team a 2-1 lead at the halftime whistle.

A driven shot from Matias Laba earned the game-winner for Vancouver; in what will serve a relieving three-points for the home side. Laba salted the result with a calm finish in the dying embers of the match to earn a brace for his efforts.

Goals

19' – VAN – Cristian Techera Watch

26' – LA– David Ousted Watch

30' – LA – Romain Alessandrini Watch

66' – VAN – Fredy Montero Watch

67' – VAN – Matias Laba Watch

87' – VAN – Matias Laba Watch

Three Things

LABA DOES IT ALL: Matias Laba is known for his box-to-box prowess; often doing the unnoticed things for his side, each and everytime he takes the field in a Whitecap jersey. On Saturday, though, Laba shined in big moments, too, bagging two second half goals that earned and secured a massive home victory for the Cascadia side. Anytime Laba can get on the board for head coach Carl Robinson is a welcome sign for Vancouver. NO REST FOR THE WEARY: Life doesn’t get much easier for the Caps’ in the coming days as their next match is definitely a doozy. The Cascadia side have a date with Mexican powerhouse Tigres on Wednesday in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League Semi-Final. After losing in Mexico 2-0, Vancouver will hope their offense can roll like it did on Saturday with a berth to the 2017 CONCACAF Championship their potential prize. ALESSANDRINI IMPRESSES: While the Galaxy will leave Canada frustrated after dropping all three points, despite a 2-1 lead at halftime, they can surely take solace in the performance of their recently-minted Designated Player, French attacker Romain Alessandrini. It was Alessandrini’s shot that lead to LA’s first goal of the game and he later opened his LA account with a calmly placed finished. LA will look for more of the same in the coming weeks.

