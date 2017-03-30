Kick Off: Petke takes RSL reins | BWP re-ups for RBNY | Seba in, Benny out

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

The new sheriff in RSL town

On Wednesday, Real Salt Lake appointed Mike Petke as their new head coach. The 41-year-old has not walked an MLS sideline since he was controversially axed by the Red Bulls following the 2014 season. READ MORE

What can RSL fans expect from the new boss? We're here to help with a look at both his personal and tactical profile. READ MORE

BWP becomes a DP

The New York Red Bulls have inked top gun Bradley Wright-Phillips to a new multi-year contract, bumping him back up to Designated Player status in the process. The London native has bagged a league-best 69 goals since the start of the 2014 MLS season. READ MORE

Giovinco returns to action

After missing two games with thigh troubles, Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco will be back in the line-up when they host Sporting KC in Friday night's nationally-televised encounter (7:30pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes, TSN4). READ MORE

Their opponents, however, will be light one playmaker. Sporting KC must do battle against the Reds without the services of midfield ace Benny Feilhaber, who is nursing a muscle injury in his leg. READ MORE

Cameroon forget to send Oyongo home

In a wild story out of Belgium, Impact left back Ambroise Oyongo was left hoping he could make it back to Montreal by Cameroon's administrative staff. Apparently, the Indomitable Lions simply neglected to get Oyongo a return ticket from Brussels following Tuesday's friendly loss to Guinea, leaving him stranded at the airport. READ MORE

Kreis cools Larin rumors

Orlando City boss Jason Kreis has poured cold water on a litany of recent transfer reports suggesting that European clubs are moving for Cyle Larin, stating that no one has made a formal approach for the Canada striker up to now. READ MORE

Three MLS clubs in for Inkoom?

Reports out of Africa claim that Atlanta United, Chicago and Real Salt Lake are all showing interest in Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom. The 27-year-old right back, who had a cup of coffee with D.C. United in 2014, is on a short-term deal with Bulgarian Vereya that expires in June. READ MORE

USMNT: Time for change in midfield?

In the aftermath of Tuesday's difficult 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw at Panama, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle opines that the team would do well move on from the concept of Jermaines Jones as a starter. READ MORE

Atlanta fans creating their culture

Atlanta United supporters are as quick to build their scene as the expansion team has been to score goals. The locals have worked hard to create a culture that revolves around tailgating, local music and a catalog of raucous chants. READ MORE

