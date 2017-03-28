Giovani dos Santos and friends return to practice field for battered Galaxy

It’s not all bad news on the injury front for the LA Galaxy, who learned Tuesday that they’ll be without Sebastian Lletget for the next 4-6 months due to a foot injury.

Galaxy star Giovani dos Santos revealed on his social media platforms that he returned to training Monday after dealing with a hamstring strain he suffered in the Galaxy’s 1-0 win over Portland on March 12.

Happy to be back training with the team / Feliz de regresar a entrenar con el equipo pic.twitter.com/Gc0WDA3ZlC — Giovani Dos Santos (@OficialGio) March 27, 2017

The injury kept him out of LA’s last game — a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake on March 18 — but dos Santos may be able to return for Saturday’s match in Vancouver against the Whitecaps (10 pm ET, TSN1, MLS LIVE).

According to LA Galaxy insider Adam Serrano, forward Gyasi Zardes (knee), defender Ashley Cole (calf) and goalkeeper Brian Rowe (shoulder) were also participants in training this week. Zardes and Cole have yet to play in a game this season and Rowe has missed the last two.