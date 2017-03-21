Kick Off: Schweinsteiger to Chicago | Cassar out at RSL | USL to test VAR

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Schweinsteiger gets Fired up

Chicago's persistent pursuit of Bastian Schweinsteiger has finally paid off, with the club signing the star midfielder from Manchester United on Monday night. With only a visa application and a physical reportedly standing in the way, the 32-year-old could join the Fire as soon as next week. READ MORE

The Armchair Analyst takes a look at how the pieces fit in central midfield, now that Schweinsteiger joins offseason additions Dax McCarty and Juninho in a front six that suddenly matches up on paper with any other in the league. READ MORE

Cassar axed by RSL

Strugglers Real Salt Lake made the first coaching change of 2017 on Monday, when they handed a pink slip to Jeff Cassar. The fourth-year coach compiled a 38-37-30 record in charge of the club, but they're currently mired in an 11-game win drought that dates back to last August. READ MORE

Assistant Daryl Shore is taking over on an interim basis, but he also made local blog RSL Soapbox's list of 11 candidates to succeed Cassar. READ MORE

Meanwhile, our Matt Doyle says RSL have much more to figure out beyond finding their next head coach. READ MORE

Where's Wondo? In USMNT camp

San Jose forward Chris Wondolowski has been added to the USMNT roster by Bruce Arena as they prepare for a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers. READ MORE

The Week 3 honor roll

Atlanta, Columbus, Orlando and Portland each placed two players on our Team of the Week. The week's best XI also has some repeat business; Gregory Garza, Josef Martinez, Jonathan Spector and Diego Valeri each earned their second nod of the young season. READ MORE

Atlanta quick to thrill

Through three games, expansion side Atlanta United has two wins, 11 goals and the league-leading scorer. Because of all this and more, our Ben Couch writes that they are already the most exciting team in MLS. READ MORE

Larin has his "Moment" in Orlando

FourFourTwo has run a profile of Orlando City strike ace Cyle Larin, whose early-season form is surely turning some heads in Europe. READ MORE

VAR set for USL tests

In conjunction with Major League Soccer and the Professional Referee Organization, the USL will run 25 live Video Assistant Referee (VAR) experiments this season, starting with Saturday's Richmond-Harrisburg City tilt. The test will run through July, when MLS will likely begin their own tests in selected games. READ MORE

Tifo from coast-to-coast

This weekend's matches came with several impressive tifo displays, and our Arielle Castillo is along to review them all. READ MORE

