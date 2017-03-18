Atlanta vs. Chicago to be broadcast live on UniMas and Facebook on Saturday

Wherever you are on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm ET, there’s a great way for you to catch star-studded expansion side Atlanta United and their explosive attack as a capacity crowd welcomes the upstart Chicago Fire, led by USMNT midfielder Dax McCarty.

In USA

In addition to the UniMás Spanish-language national TV broadcast (available in English via SAP), the match will also be streamed on Facebook Live with longtime MLS broadcasters Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce on the call via the Univision Deportes Facebook page.

It is the first time in league history that an official regular season match is available live on Facebook. You can set yourself a reminder today to ensure you don’t miss it.

WATCH ON FACEBOOK: Click here to watch via the Univision Deportes page.

In Canada

The match will be available on MLS LIVE to subscribers. And MLS fans in Canada will likely be needing that second screen given the all-Canadian match-up between Vancouver and Toronto FC will be taking place simultaneously on over-the-air network CTV.

Atlanta put up a six-spot on fellow expansion side Minnesota United in Week 2 on the strength of a hat trick from Alcatel MLS Player of the Week Josef Martinez.

Meanwhile, the new-look Fire are undefeated after two match days, dispatching of Real Salt Lake 2-0 with star striker Nemanja Nikolic scoring on his home debut.