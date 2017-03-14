Diego Valeri - Portland Timbers - Fantasy coat

Fantasy: Diego Valeri rises to No. 1 in the top 50 rankings

March 14, 201710:23AM EDT
Reid ConnellyContributor

Goals, Goals, Goals. That was the theme of Round 2 in MLS Fantasy. If you invested heavily in offense, then you had a great week, if not, well there’s always Round 3.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings.

Create your team

All prices in millions
* - injured player

Overall Player Rankings

Player Position Team Price
1. Diego Valeri MID POR $10.1
2. Sebastian Giovinco FWD TOR $11.9
3. Nicolas Lodeiro MID SEA $11.1
4. Ignacio Piatti MID MTL $10.2
5. David Villa FWD NYC $10.2
6. Sacha Kljestan MID NY $10
7. Benny Feilhaber MID SKC $10
8. Ola Kamara FWD CLB $10.1
9. Fanendo Adi FWD POR $9.4
10. Maxi Moralez MID NYC $9.2
11. Clint Dempsey FWD SEA $9.4
12. Cyle Larin FWD ORL $9
13. Giovani dos Santos FWD LA $9.9
14. B. Wright-Phillips FWD NY $10
15. Osvaldo Alonso MID SEA $9.5
16. Jozy Altidore FWD TOR $9.6
17. Chris Wondolowski FWD SJ $8.6
18. Romell Quioto FWD HOU $8.6
19. Erick Torres FWD HOU $8.5
20. Michael Bradley MID TOR $9.1
21. David Accam FWD CHI $9.5
22. Miguel Almiron MID ATL $9.2
23. Joao Plata FWD RSL $9
24. Kei Kamara FWD NE $9.5
25. Matteo Mancosu FWD MTL $8
26. Justin Meram MID CLB $9.5
27. Jack Harrison MID NYC $7.5
28. Ethan Finlay MID CLB $9
29. Yamil Asad MID ATL $8.5
30. Kevin Molino MID MIN $9.6
31. Nemanja Nikolic FWD CHI $9.5
32. Alberth Elis FWD HOU $8.5
33. Sebastian Blanco FWD CHI $9.5
34. Sebastian Lletget MID LA $7.5
35. Patrick Mullins FWD DC $8.4
36. Josef Martinez FWD ATL $9.2
37. Patrick Nyarko MID DC $8
38. Anibal Godoy MID SJ $7.2
39. Juninho MID CHI $7.5
40. Dominique Badji FWD COL $6.4
41. Kellyn Acosta MID DAL $6.9
42. Luis Robles GK NY $6.1
43. Walker Zimmerman DEF DAL $6.5
44. Axel Sjoberg DEF COL $6.5
45. Harrison Afful DEF CLB $5.8
46. Nick Lima DEF SJ $4.6
47. Tim Melia GK SKC $5.6
48. Drew Moor DEF TOR $5.9
49. Ike Opara DEF SKC $5.2
50. Alphonso Davies DEF VAN $4.5

Adjustments

Mauro Diaz and Kaká have been removed from this list due to their long-term injury status. I still have faith that both players will have a big impact for their teams when they return, but until then, they have to make way for others. I’ve also been impressed with the attack coming from Houston and Atlanta so several of their players have risen up my list and are now included.

The biggest change to this list is that Giovinco is no longer my No. 1 overall player. Diego Valeri has risen to the top because the Portland offense just looks fierce. Giovinco has fallen to No. 2 but only because he’s not likely to be called up for national team duty.

Additions

The following players were added to the list: Almiron, Elis, Martinez, Godoy, Robles, Lima and Melia.

To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."

Are there any other players who you would add to this list? Let me know who you would add or remove in the comments below.

Create your team

Topics: 
Fantasy Soccer Advice