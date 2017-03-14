Fantasy: Diego Valeri rises to No. 1 in the top 50 rankings

Goals, Goals, Goals. That was the theme of Round 2 in MLS Fantasy. If you invested heavily in offense, then you had a great week, if not, well there’s always Round 3.

Below is my updated list of the top 50 MLS Fantasy players. This list is not designed to focus just on the upcoming fantasy round, but instead looks at where players my fall in the overall rankings.

All prices in millions

* - injured player

Overall Player Rankings

Adjustments

Mauro Diaz and Kaká have been removed from this list due to their long-term injury status. I still have faith that both players will have a big impact for their teams when they return, but until then, they have to make way for others. I’ve also been impressed with the attack coming from Houston and Atlanta so several of their players have risen up my list and are now included.

The biggest change to this list is that Giovinco is no longer my No. 1 overall player. Diego Valeri has risen to the top because the Portland offense just looks fierce. Giovinco has fallen to No. 2 but only because he’s not likely to be called up for national team duty.

Additions

The following players were added to the list: Almiron, Elis, Martinez, Godoy, Robles, Lima and Melia.

Are there any other players who you would add to this list? Let me know who you would add or remove in the comments below.