New York City FC 4, DC United 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

David Villa and Rodney Wallace led New York City FC to a 4-0 romp over D.C. United in their 2017 home opener at chilly Yankee Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Spanish legend netted twice and Wallace notched a goal and an assist against his former club.

NYCFC had control of this one by halftime, as Wallace's side volley, Villa's expertly-taken header and a calm finish by Maxi Moralez gave City a 3-0 lead barely 40 minutes in. An uninspired United side rallied briefly after the break, but could not find a way past goalkeeper Sean Johnson, setting the stage for Villa to apply the coup de grace with a scintillating second.

Goals

8' – NYC – Rodney Wallace Watch

28' – NYC – David Villa Watch

39' – NYC – Maximiliano Moralez Watch

75' – NYC – David Villa Watch

Three Things

DAVID DESTROYS D.C.: El Guaje continues to torture the Black-and-Red every time NYCFC and United meet, regardless of who's on the backline: 6 goals, 3 assists for David Villa in 6 games against #DCU. — Steven Streff (@streffsoccer) March 12, 2017 HOMETOWN HEEL: Though many MLS fans remember him best for his contributions to the Portland Timbers' 2015 MLS Cup run, Wallace (a Rockville, Maryland native) began his pro career with D.C. in 2009. He's fondly remembered in the nation's capital, but after this game, maybe not so much. HARKES 2.0: With playmaker Luciano Acosta still sidelined by an ankle problem, United coach Ben Olsen gave Homegrown rookie Ian Harkes his first professional start on Sunday. Like his teammates, the youngster struggled for traction against NYCFC, but hung tough to give D.C. fans a measure of consolation on a tough afternoon.

They Said It

"Today we were very aggressive with the three players up top setting the tempo of the game, making the other team make mistakes so we could collect the ball and play our game." - NYCFC winger Rodney Wallace

Next Up