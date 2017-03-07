Rams legend Isaac Bruce joins group looking to bring MLS to St. Louis

If St. Louis is awarded an MLS expansion team, they’ll have a steady pair of hands in their ownership group.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former St. Louis Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce informed SC SSTL on Monday that he plans to join the group. Bruce played for the Rams from 1994-2007, moving with the team from LA to St. Louis in 1995 and winning Super Bowl XXXIV with the team in 2000.

The Post-Dispatch reported that Bruce first met with SC STL board member Dave Peacock “several months ago” to talk about a stake in a potential MLS team. St. Louis was one of 12 cities to submit an expansion bid to MLS in late January. The league will eventually select four new expansion franchises from the group of 12, with two new teams set to be announced in the second or third quarter of 2017.