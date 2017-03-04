FC Dallas aim to prove themselves as "best team in MLS," says Kellyn Acosta

CARSON, Calif. – FC Dallas began the 2017 season with a target on their backs.

Last year’s Supporters’ Shield and US Open Cup winners opened the season by advancing to the semifinals of the 2016/17 CONCACAF Champions League, sending a clear message to the rest of MLS that FCD are here to play.

After bagging two goals in Dallas’ CCL two-legged quarterfinal win over Panamanian side Arabe Unido, Kellyn Acosta scored the game-winner in Saturday’s 2-1 road win over the LA Galaxy, and afterwards did not hide FCD’s ambitions.

“It’s still early in the season,” said Acosta. “We just take it game by game.

“We want to be looked at as the best team in MLS, but each and every day we have a chance to prove ourselves. Starting with today’s game, we proved ourselves with the win, and now [are] looking ahead to a big game this week against KC and then [CCL semifinal opponents] Pachuca as well.”

The center-back pairing of Matt Hedges and Walker Zimmerman has anchored FCD’s success, and this year the duo could also become contributors for the US national team in both World Cup qualifying and this summer's Gold Cup.

“My players always are the best,” said head coach Oscar Pareja on Saturday, when asked if he’s got the best center-back partnership in MLS. “That question I’m going to answer more with my heart than anything else.”

The rest of the league may be taking aim at Dallas after their standout 2016. But Acosta believes they’ve not only kept a great squad together, but improved on it.

“I think we’re a lot better,” said the midfielder, reeling off his team’s impact newcomers. “We’ve got a lot of pieces that fit the puzzle. [Roland] Lamah, he played tremendous. Max [Urruti] and Cristian [Colman] playing up top, [Hernan] Grana in the back. We have guys coming up Homegrown.

“Collectively we’re a strong team looking a lot stronger. I think our team chemistry is even higher than before. We’re a great team and we’re looking to continue on that path.”

Urruti also came through big for FCD, netting the opener vs. LA. He suggested the secret to both league and CCL success might be more than just talent, but a team that knows and wants to play for each other.

“The team feels great and we’re happy,” said the Argentinean striker. “We have a team that works together, and that’s reflected on the field.

“The coach asks for certain things, and when those things are accomplished everything works out. We know this is a long season, we also have the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal to think about, and all we have to do is stay focused.”