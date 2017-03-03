Schedule revealed for CONCACAF Champions League semifinals

Major League Soccer’s quest for its first CONCACAF Champions League title will resume on Tuesday, March 14, when the Vancouver Whitecaps travel to Mexico to take on Liga MX giants Tigres UANL in the first leg of their CCL semifinal series.

FC Dallas will begin their semifinal series the following day, Wednesday, March 15, when they’ll host Mexican club Pachuca at Toyota Stadium. Dallas and Pachuca will wrap their series on April 4 in Mexico, while Vancouver will host Tigres at BC Place in the second leg of their series on April 5.

Vancouver became the fourth and final team to advance to the semifinals on Wednesday night, when they downed the New York Red Bulls 2-0 at BC Place to win their quarterfinal series 3-1 on aggregate. Dallas beat Panamanian club Arabe Unido 5-2 on aggregate to advance to the semis, while Tigres beat Pumas 4-1 and Pachuca dispatched Saprissa 4-0.

The two-legged CONCACAF Champions League final series will be played in the final two weeks of April.

No MLS team has ever won the CCL. Real Salt Lake and the Montreal Impact have come closest, advancing to the finals of the 2010-11 and 2014-15 tournaments, respectively.