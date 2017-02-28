Whitecaps FC vs. NY Red Bulls | 2016-17 CCL Quarterfinal Preview, 2nd Leg

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. New York Red Bulls

2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg

BC Place - Vancouver, B.C.

Thursday, March 2 - 10 p.m. ET

WATCH: Univision Deportes Network in USA; Facebook

The Vancouver Whitecaps walked away from last week's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals first leg with a slight advantage over the New York Red Bulls. The Whitecaps picked up a road goal in the 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena, and now head back home to BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday (10 pm ET) looking to maintain that advantage and reach the CCL semifinals.

While the Red Bulls have to score at least one goal on the road for a shot at advancing, the Whitecaps must weigh their gameplan. Vancouver must also deal with the loss of Cristian Techera after he received a red card in the second half of last week's first, and could give Fredy Montero and the recently-acquired Brek Shea their club debuts as the two MLS sides fight it out to move onto the next round.

All-Time Series

The all-time series record between these clubs moved to 3-1-4 in favor of the Whitecaps after last week's stalemate. Vancouver's lone loss to New York came recently at home, however, as they dropped an MLS match at BC Place back on Sept. 3, 2016.

NY-VAN All-Time Meetings (8 matches since May 28, 2011):

at Red Bull Arena (4 meetings): Vancouver lead 2-0-2 (6-4 in goals)

at BC Place in Vancouver (3 meetings): Series tied 1-1-1 (Vancouver lead 5-3 in goals)

at Empire Field in Vancouver (1 meeting): 1-1 draw on May 28, 2011

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls came out in a rarely seen 4-2-2-2 formation last week and were unable to get many clean looks on goal. The club finished with just two shots on target, one being Bradley Wright-Phillips' second-half equalizer and the other Sacha Kljestan's saved penalty kick, and will likely need to generate more chances if it wishes to advance.

Suspended: N/A

N/A Int’l Duty: MF Tyler Adams (US U-20s)

MF Tyler Adams (US U-20s) Injury Report: Fullback Connor Lade (recovery from torn right ACL); center back Gideon Baah (recovery from broken right tibia)

Projected starting XI (4-2-2-2): Luis Robles — Sal Zizzo, Aurelien Collin, Aaron Long, Kemar Lawrence — Felipe, Sean Davis — Sacha Kljestan, Daniel Royer — Bradley Wright-Phillips, Gonzalo Veron

Notes: Head coach Jesse Marsch went away from his tried-and-trusted 4-2-3-1 formation in order to use the 4-2-2-2 setup he also attempted to run early last year, and will have to assess which of those two looks gives his side the best shot at advancing.

Vancouver Whitecaps

The Whitecaps have the edge thanks in part to Kekuta Manneh's opener at Red Bull Arena, but know they will probably have to do better in possession if they want to avoid having to defend for 90-plus minutes. Vancouver conceded a whopping 67.8-percent mark in the first leg.

Suspended: Cristian Techera (Red card in first leg vs. Red Bulls)

Cristian Techera (Red card in first leg vs. Red Bulls) Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Christian Bolaños (knee); David Edgar (right knee PCL, MCL and meniscus); Nicolas Mezquida (hip); Yordy Reyna (left foot metatarsal fracture on Feb. 15 and surgery Feb. 21)

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): David Ousted — Jake Nerwinski, Kendall Waston, Tim Parker, Jordan Harvey — Matias Laba, Russell Teibert — Alphonso Davies, Kekuta Manneh, Erik Hurtado — Fredy Montero

Notes: Head coach Carl Robinson will have to contemplate whether to give Fredy Montero and Brek Shea their Whitecaps debuts. Both players were only recently acquired, with the club signing Montero on loan on Feb. 15 and trading for Shea from Orlando City this past weekend.