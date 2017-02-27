How to play with MLSers in EA SPORTS FIFA 17 mobile

We've spent a lot of time and words lately talking about EA SPORTS FIFA 17 on this website, mostly because it’s awesome. However, not everyone is a console gamer, so those who aren’t might feel a little bit left out of the experience. If only there were a way for a more casual MLS fan to get in on the action....

Wait, that's where this article comes in handy. The truth is, you don’t need to be a console gamer to experience the digital thrill of MLS in FIFA. All you need is a mobile device, and you, too, can grunt and shout about soccer you're playing on a screen, and from anywhere -- your commute, a plane, and so on.

Welcome to FIFA mobile. Though it's condensed from the console version, it still boasts killer graphics, multi-touch controls that actually work and make sense, and the ability to play an entire match in about three minutes. As such, it takes a challenge-based approach to Ultimate Team and other game modes found on the console version of the game to new levels. That means that the gameplay experience extends far beyond just playing matches. Daily challenges like skill drills, player scouting, and live competitions are just some of the ways you can build up your arsenal of world-class players for your Mobile Ultimate Team.

For you domestic diehards looking for something to keep you inundated with MLS content as the opening week festivities unfold, we’ll be unveiling a whole swath of MLS-specific challenges, packs, and live competitions in FIFA Mobile over the next few days. Be sure to check back here tomorrow for your first taste of how to get elite-level MLS players, kits, and coins into your Mobile Ultimate Team.

In the meantime, you can download FIFA Mobile for free in the App Store and on Google Play to give your thumbs a serious workout.