ExtraTime Radio: Inside MLS broadcasting with FOX Sports' John Strong

LISTEN: The ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza (five shows, five days) rolls on! After Monday's Eastern Conference preview, the guys get together to preview CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal second legs, then chat with John Strong about MLS broadcasting. Subscribe so you don't miss a show as Friday gets closer and closer.

Four days (and two shows down). The wait is almost over. On Friday, the 2017 Major League Soccer season begins, and there's no better way to prepare than this week's ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza.

You know the drill: five days, five shows and nary a commute or lunch break without soccer talk. Here's the schedule...

LISTEN NOW: Eastern Conference preview with Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch

Tuesday – CCL preview, John Strong (FOX Sports) and MLS LIVE/MLS Fantasy primers

Wednesday – PRO referee special with Peter Walton and Alan Kelly

Thursday – Western Conference preview with ESPN's Herculez Gomez

Friday – 2017 Predictions!

We may be waiting to MLS to start in earnest, but the Red Bulls, Whitecaps and FC Dallas have plenty on their plate with CONCACAF Champions League. With quarterfinal second legs looming, the guys take a closer look at which teams will carry the flag into the semis, where Liga MX likely waits, and Kellyn Acosta's rapidly rising star.

Once that's out of the way, it's on to conversations with John Strong, who calls in to talk MLS broadcasting, and the show's resident MLS LIVE and MLS Fantasy Experts, Mark McClure and Ben 'The Research' Baer. Don't forget to join ETR's league (code 12-308)!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES