DC United sign former Montreal Impact midfielder/defender Maxim Tissot

Maxim Tissot is returning to MLS.

On Friday afternoon, DC United announced they had signed the former Montreal Impact player following a successful preseason trial.

"Max impressed us this preseason with his technical ability, intelligence and vision," Dave Kasper, United general manager and vice president of soccer operations, said in a club release. "He's a young, versatile player with solid MLS experience who adds depth to our defense and we’re happy to welcome him to D.C."

A Canadian national team player and two-time Canadian Championship winner, Tissot played for the Impact from 2013 to 2016, logging 44 appearances and scoring five goals after signing a Homegrown deal — including an AT&T Goal of the Week winner last year. After Montreal waived him last June, the 24-year-old defender/midfielder spent the remainder of the 2016 season with the NASL’s Ottawa Fury.

Tissot has 12 caps with the Canadian national team, including one appearance in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup.