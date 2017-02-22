Galaxy’s Gio dos Santos plays pickup with Conan O’Brien in Mexico City

Yes, this is a real thing that happened.

Over the weekend LA Galaxy star Giovani dos Santos linked up with funnyman Conan O'Brien in Mexico City to play some pickup soccer, or at least something vaguely resembling pickup soccer for the comedic purposes of the late-night icon’s show “Conan.” Team Coco blessed us with a sneak peek live on Facebook, as you can see above.

Lest you think this was some kind of sterile photo shoot, several onlookers snapped photos, as it appears the duo enlisted the help of some everyday ballers at Parque de Pilares in the heart of DF.

Y en sucesos que parecen de un universo alterno, @ConanOBrien y @OficialGio echaron la reta en el Parque de Pilares @En_laDelValle pic.twitter.com/zdtPjRWj7P — Carla Mondragón (@CarlaMondragon) February 19, 2017

It’s all part of O’Brien’s visit to dos Santos’ homeland, a nation he feels is getting a raw deal in the United States’ public eye lately, for a special edition of his show dubbed “Conan without Borders: Mexico.” The episode airs on TBS on March 1.

But let’s get down to the most pressing concern here: When will the US national team work Conan’s unforgettable striped shorts into their kits?