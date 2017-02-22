Breaking down the big calls in the 1-1 CCL draw between RBNY and 'Caps

They were the two biggest calls in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg draw between the Vancouver Whitecaps and New York Red Bulls and Mexican referee Cesar Ramos Palazuelos looked to have nailed both of them.

Some will argue that the penalty kick awarded to the Red Bulls was a soft call, but there will be little debate on the red card shown to Whitecaps midfielder Cristian Techera.

Penalty Kick - 46th Min.

With his team leading 1-0 on the road, Whitecaps rookie right back Jake Nerwinski, who was making his Vancouver debut in an official competition, was judged to have brought down Red Bulls midfielder Daniel Royer barely a minute into the second half.

It sure looked like a penalty kick foul in real time, and subsequent replays would show the contact, albeit minimal, made by Nerwinski's right forearm into Royer's side/back. The former Austrian international sold it well and the referee, who was behind the play and took a couple of seconds before blowing his whistle, ultimately pointed to the spot.

But the Red Bulls couldn't convert on the opportunity, as RBNY captain Sacha Kljestan saw his attempt stopped by goalkeeper David Ousted.

Red Card - 70th Minute

With the score tied at 1-1, Techera gave his team plenty to do to hold on to the result with 20 minutes remaining when he earned a straight red card from referee Ramos Palazuelos.

There was frankly little argument from Techera, who extended his left leg in an attempt to win a loose ball, sending his studs into the left thigh of Red Bulls right back Sal Zizzo. The red card for serious foul play was immediate.

The Uruguayan midfielder motioned as if he were hoping for the referee to have called a foul against New York's Felipe on the previous challenge just moments before, although Techera looked to be the offending party there for wildly raising his left studs into the opponent's midsection. Fortunately for Felipe, the contact was not significant.