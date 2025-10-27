Vancouver Whitecaps reward "unbelievable" crowd with playoff rout

As far as opening statements go, Vancouver Whitecaps FC ’s resounding 3-0 victory over FC Dallas in their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs opener was emphatic Sunday night.

"Coming in and watching all the flags and the excitement and really all the support, all the love of the team, it was such a great game and such a great atmosphere. We really wanted to pay [them] back, and I think we paid back well on the pitch."

"It was unbelievable. I loved it and I know the players did as well," said head coach Jesper Sørensen.

The Game 1 outcome in their Round One Best-of-3 Series was never in doubt, as the BC Place playoff-record crowd of 32,066 was treated to a show.

Rebound performance

The result comes one week after Vancouver fell short on Decision Day, a 2-1 defeat against Dallas that stymied their chance to finish atop the Western Conference.

But the Whitecaps rebounded by putting 10 of their 22 shots on frame, including when Daniel Ríos opened the scoring two minutes before halftime.

"I was very, very pleased with the way we played," Sørensen said. "Then sometimes in football, the ball goes in and sometimes it doesn't, and also their goalie has had two great games here and done very well.