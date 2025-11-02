Vancouver Whitecaps pass first playoff test: "Good teams find a way"

FC Dallas were seconds away from snatching a home win and an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs lifeline against Vancouver Whitecaps FC .

With Saturday’s result at Toyota Stadium, Vancouver completed the sweep of their Round One Best-of-3 Series and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Vancouver homegrown scored a dramatic second-half stoppage-time goal that sealed a 1-1 draw and forced a penalty-kick shootout, which the ‘ Caps won 4-2 .

“When you go to penalties, everything can happen,” Sørensen said. “Of course, we’ve been working on it all week.”

But Vancouver delivered when it mattered most. First, Priso struck in the 93rd minute, setting the stage for the ‘Caps to go a perfect four-for-four from the PK spot.

“I would say that Dallas came out as they should, playing for their lives,” remarked head coach Jesper Sørensen. “… Dallas made it very, very hard on us. I think they did what they should do in a game like this.”

It wasn’t the prettiest performance by the Whitecaps, who found themselves in an early hole after Petar Musa gave the hosts the lead in the 25th minute with a highlight-reel goal.

LAFC or Austin FC up next

The Whitecaps will have several more weeks to prepare ahead of playing the Western Conference Semifinal at BC Place on Nov 22 or 23. They’ll host either LAFC or Austin FC.

For Sørensen, both potential opponents present their own different types of challenges.

“I think it’s gonna be interesting,” he said. “We’ll look at it, but we’ll mostly focus on ourselves and take a deep breath and be sure that we’re ready in three weeks.”

Whoever advances from the Best-of-3 Series that LAFC currently lead 1-0, Priso and his teammates will be paying close attention.

“It’ll be interesting to see who comes out of that series,” Priso said. “… We’ll be watching. We’ll be ready for whoever we play against. And we’re excited to host whoever it is at home.”

In the short term, the Whitecaps are savoring the moment after taking a big step towards reaching MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.