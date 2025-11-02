Portland Timbers stun San Diego in instant classic

“The whole team, the whole staff, we wanted another week,” manager Phil Neville said after the game. “With this attitude, I think we are a very dangerous team in this tournament.”

Portland went on to win a wild penalty shootout — forcing a Game 3 and sending the series back to San Diego.

With his team fighting for their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs lives, Timbers rookie striker Gage Guerra scored a last-second equalizer in Game 2 of their Round One matchup against San Diego FC .

“I was on the bench for 90 minutes of the game and I could feel the energy,” Guerra told Apple TV afterward. “I could feel it from the sideline that it’s coming.”

The Timbers needed an equalizer to keep their season alive, and did not lack for chances as they peppered Pablo Sisniega ’s goal. Guerra, the 69th overall pick of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft out of Louisville, awaited his opportunity.

San Diego responded with the attacking talent that helped them earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Star winger Chucky Lozano , who had missed the previous two matches for disciplinary reasons, entered the game as a substitute and promptly scored a go-ahead goal.

The eighth-seeded Timbers, who fell 2-1 in Game 1, had the backing of a frenzied Providence Park crowd. They fed off the energy early, with DP winger Kristoffer Velde scoring in the 18th minute.

Iconic atmosphere

Guerra entered in the 86th minute. Eight minutes into stoppage time, he got on the end of an Ariel Lassiter cross to send the crowd into hysterics and force a penalty-kick shootout.

“What a night for Gage Guerra,” Velde said. “It’s so deserved for a young kid to come on and score such an important goal.”

Portland eventually survived a back-and-forth shootout, which saw the two teams combine to miss five of their attempts. It was Antony who scored the decisive PK, securing a Game 3 matchup back in San Diego on Nov. 9.

Neville credited the scene at Providence Park, calling it an “iconic atmosphere,” and staked his claim that the Timbers-San Diego matchup is the best of Round One.