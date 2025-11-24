Lionel Messi & Inter Miami crush FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference Semifinal

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF advanced to the Eastern Conference Final in dominant fashion, delivering a resounding 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Sunday.

Messi put in a historic 1g/3a performance to reach 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, a new league record during a single postseason.

The legendary No. 10 got things started in the 19th minute, capping a give-and-go with fellow Rosario, Argentina native Mateo Silvetti with a bouncing header past goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Things remained relatively close before the Herons broke the game open in the second half.

The Herons doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Messi returned the favor to Silvetti, assisting the 19-year-old's stunning strike. The GOAT then set up both goals in Tadeo Allende's second-half brace, helping Miami cruise to the 4-0 victory.

Sunday's win sent Miami to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final, where they'll face an upset-minded New York City FC. The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

