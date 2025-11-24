Lionel Messi & Inter Miami crush FC Cincinnati in Eastern Conference Semifinal

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF advanced to the Eastern Conference Final in dominant fashion, delivering a resounding 4-0 win over FC Cincinnati at TQL Stadium on Sunday.
Messi put in a historic 1g/3a performance to reach 12 goal contributions (six goals, six assists) in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, a new league record during a single postseason.
The legendary No. 10 got things started in the 19th minute, capping a give-and-go with fellow Rosario, Argentina native Mateo Silvetti with a bouncing header past goalkeeper Roman Celentano.
Things remained relatively close before the Herons broke the game open in the second half.
The Herons doubled their lead in the 57th minute when Messi returned the favor to Silvetti, assisting the 19-year-old's stunning strike. The GOAT then set up both goals in Tadeo Allende's second-half brace, helping Miami cruise to the 4-0 victory.
Sunday's win sent Miami to their first-ever Eastern Conference Final, where they'll face an upset-minded New York City FC. The winner advances to MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Inter Miami's Lionel Messi-led project took the biggest step yet towards the ultimate goal of winning MLS Cup presented by Audi, moving within one win of hosting the Dec. 6 final. The GOAT has been at the center of it all, reaching a legendary level in the playoffs. Miami's milestone came at the expense of a Cincinnati side that suffered postseason elimination at home for the third straight year. Even with the highly successful signings of Evander and Kévin Denkey, the Orange & Blue end another brilliant regular season empty-handed in the playoffs.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Messi, as usual, made things happen for Miami – this time setting the tone with a fantastic header.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Watching Lionel Messi is watching a master at work. Sunday at TQL Stadium was the latest example of his greatness.
Next Up
- CIN: End of season
- MIA: Nov. 29 vs. New York City FC | Eastern Conference Final