Inter Miami upset 2.0? Nashville SC push Herons to Game 3

"We did that from the opening whistle. And it's just about making sure that we take that mentality with us, no matter if we're home or away, in another game where it's win or go home."

"I think our group was committed to responding to play our way here at home," said head coach B.J. Callaghan, praising his side's response from a 3-1 loss in Game 1.

Lionel Messi pulled one back late for the Herons, but Nashville held on to send the Round One Best-of-3 Series down to the wire.

The Coyotes fought to a memorable 2-1 win at GEODIS Park on Saturday, keeping their Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes alive behind goals from Sam Surridge and Josh Bauer .

Statement performance

After conceding eight goals to Miami in their last two meetings, the Coyotes put in a monumental defensive effort to hold the visitors to just a single, late goal.

"You can talk a lot about tactics and on-the-field stuff. I think this game wasn't so much about that," said Bauer, who started at left back in place of the injured Daniel Lovitz. "You know, we made little tweaks and we watched the video and did some things differently.

"But this game, this game was between the ears and in your hearts. And you could see that, I think, from everyone tonight. Little cold and rainy. Perfect for us just to be dogs out there."

Saturday was Nashville's 10th meeting against Miami since Messi's arrival in the summer of 2023. They hadn't won any of those, notably losing the Leagues Cup 2023 final and being knocked out of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup by the South Florida side, among other setbacks.

For the Coyotes, it was important to remind themselves – and the league – that it's not as one-sided a rivalry as recent history might indicate.