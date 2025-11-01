Charlotte FC flip the script on NYCFC with Kristijan Kahlina’s PK heroics 

Charlotte FC have yet to score a goal against New York City FC in the first two matches of their Round One Best-of-3 Series. And still, momentum is on their side ahead of Friday’s decisive Game 3.
They largely have Kristijan Kahlina to thank for it.
The star goalkeeper made a season-saving stop to clinch a 7-6 penalty shootout win following a scoreless draw, as the Crown took Game 2 at Yankee Stadium on Saturday to force the series back to Bank of America Stadium (12 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
“We’re back home, and we will go to win,” Kahlina said in a post-match interview with Apple TV.
Job done
Kahlina, who also had five saves in regulation time to go along with his spot-kick denial of Agustín Ojeda, refused to take sole credit for the result that keeps Charlotte’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs dream alive.
“I won’t put everything on myself because my teammates score lots of goals,” said the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year. “I just had one save… I wouldn’t say that it was just my shine.”
The goals have yet to come in the series for Charlotte, but it wasn’t for lack of opportunities.
The Crown hit the woodwork twice in the first half – on efforts from Brandt Bronico and captain Ashley Westwood – and also got a boost with the return of Designated Player Wilfried Zaha. After missing Game 1 due to suspension, the Crystal Palace legend led all players with three shots.
"Our performance was better," head coach Dean Smith said of Saturday's outing, which followed a disappointing 1-0 series-opening defeat at home.
"... We've had some good chances."
All to play for at The Bank
Now it's on to a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday to determine who will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinal and face the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union.
For Charlotte, who had the most home wins (13) in MLS this year, it doesn't get much better than playing for their season in front of their fans.
"Now we take them back to The Bank," Smith said. "... It's a proper elimination game."
Even after their surprise Game 1 loss, The Crown feel emboldened to get things right in their return home – as Kahlina reminded NYCFC supporters before exiting the Yankee Stadium pitch.
"Just wave to them, like, 'Ok, we’ll be back at Bank of America,'" Kahlina said. "You are done with home games, and that’s it.”