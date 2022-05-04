Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 9?

Sure, Nick Marman ’s slack pass out of the back offered the home side an opening big enough to drive a truck through – the chance still had to be created and finished, and Rivera ’s technique and composure in the box was outstanding.

The kid from Cranston, Rhode Island went on to play 72 minutes, accruing 46 touches up top alongside Adam Buksa, completing 79% of his passes, going 1/1 on dribbles and drawing two fouls. “Tico” did some decent defensive work, too: six recoveries, 4/7 duels won, and overall showcased the value of the minutes he’s been logging with Revolution II.

“He’s just getting better, it’s his third year, we saw improvements this year in preseason,” head coach Bruce Arena said of his promising prospect postgame. “He continues to make progress. We have to pick the right times to get these young players an opportunity. I think it’s important that you don’t put them in at the [wrong] time and damage their confidence, so the timing has to be right. It’s never perfect trying to figure that out. I think he’s been brought along in a manner where he can step on the field, especially in a home game, and try to produce.”