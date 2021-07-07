The Pitch: MLS Players Prominent on Final Gold Cup Rosters

MLS Players Prominent on Final Gold Cup Rosters

Major League Soccer will have strong representation across final rosters when the Concacaf Gold Cup Group Stage kicks off this weekend with 57 MLS players, from 24 of 27 MLS clubs, representing 12 countries in the region’s premier national team tournament that crowns a champion every two years.

As the league prepares for a week-long break from July 10-16 after Friday’s matches, Gold Cup pairings will feature several MLS players going head-to-head in the Group Stage beginning Saturday, July 10, when El Salvador with Eriq Zavaleta (Toronto FC), Darwin Ceren (Houston Dynamo FC), and Alex Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) take on Curaçao and Columbus Crew goalkeeper Eloy Room at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The Canadian roster stacked with 13 MLS players is set for a Sunday showdown against Martinique at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City before the U.S. Men’s National Team with its 19 MLS players face Haiti. Then on Monday, Jamaica’s Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union) Cory Burke (Philadelphia Union), Oniel Fisher (LA Galaxy), Kemar Lawrence (Toronto FC), and Alvas Powell (Philadelphia Union) will go up against Suriname’s Kelvin Leerdam (Inter Miami CF).

More information on Gold Cup, including the schedule of games, is available here.

Gold Cup Rosters by MLS Numbers

USA (19)

Canada (13)

Jamaica, Costa Rica (5)

Honduras (4)

Mexico, El Salvador (3)

Haiti (2)

Curacao, Suriname, Panama, Trinidad & Tobago (1)

Columbus Crew, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy, Toronto FC (5)

USMNT's Gold Cup Squad Drawing Major MLS Connections

The USMNT’s final 23-player Gold Cup roster is shining with 19 players from MLS clubs, 16 roster standouts developed by current MLS NEXT teams, and a balance of leadership and emerging young talent that features nine players ages 23 or younger.

Laden with experience on the attacking side, the midfield and forward positions include established MLS competitors in LA Galaxy’s Sebastian Lletget, Columbus Crew’s Gyasi Zardes, D.C. United’s Paul Arriola and Kellyn Acosta of the Colorado Rapids, while promising young star Gianluca Busio of Sporting Kansas City could earn his first cap on his home field at Children’s Mercy Park. And of course, all eyes will undoubtedly be on Daryl Dike of Orlando City to build on his previous three caps.

Defensively, Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson and George Bello join Colorado Rapids’ Sam Vines and a pair of first-time callups in New York City FC’s James Sands and D.C. United’s Donovan Pines on a unit that will be anchored by the trio of MLS goalkeeping veterans in Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson, and New England Revolution’s Matt Turner – who is starring for the top team in the Eastern Conference.

The USMNT look to claim their seventh Gold Cup title, when they open play in the Group Stage with Haiti on July 11 (9 p.m. ET, FS1/Univision/TUDN) before taking on Martinique on July 15 (10 p.m. ET, FS1/Unimás/TUDN) and Canada on July 18 (5 p.m. CT, FOX/Univision/TUDN). All three group stage matches will take place at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park.

Hell is Real Derby Makes Debut at TQL Stadium

With in-state bragging rights on the line since 2017, FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew have gone toe-to-toe, making history in the Hell is Real Derby. This week marks the seventh MLS edition of the Ohio-based rivalry, and a new chapter is set to open when FC Cincinnati plays host for the first time at the brand-new TQL Stadium on Friday (ESPN+, 7:30, p.m. ET).

Both sides come into the match with completely contrasting forms. The Crew – which historically have the series edge with a 3-1-2 record – are winless in their last three. In the absence of U.S. national team forward Gyasi Zardes and his rivalry-leading seven goals, it will be 2020 MLS Comeback Player of the Year Lucas Zelarayán and Columbus winger Pedro Santos – the second-leading Hell is Real scorer with three goals – who will provide some much-needed firepower. FC Cincinnati on the other hand, have two wins in their last three games, and the suspense is still growing for the first home win that will erupt TQL Stadium.

Will Columbus maintain its stronghold or will Cincinnati give the Bailey its best against its in-state adversaries?

A Chance to Keep Turning the Tide for Ignacio Aliseda and Chicago Fire FC

In a battle that could be an additional match to turn the tide in their favor, Chicago Fire FC have some major momentum as they prepare to host No. 2 Orlando City SC for their first meeting of the season at Soldier Field this Saturday (8 p.m. ET, UniMas/TUDN/Twitter).

The Fire have been rising to the occasion recently against top Eastern Conference clubs, coming out with a point in a hard-fought 3-3 tie against No. 3 ranked Philadelphia Union on June 26, before taking a 3-0 win over Atlanta United last week. The difference maker was Ignacio Aliseda, who had a breakout game in the victory vs. Atlanta. A 21-year-old Young Designated Player from Buenos Aires, one of the record flock of South American signings during the offseason, Aliseda scored two goals and set up the third as he also claimed MLS Player of the Week honors.

Meanwhile, Orlando City is quite the opponent, sitting pretty at three points shy of tying New England at the top of the Eastern Conference. Daryl Dike may be joining the USMNT for the Gold Cup, but the attacking front of Tesho Akindele, Chris Mueller, and Nani presents a triple threat that on June 25 against Inter Miami CF featured Mueller assisting Nani’ sixth goal of the season and Nani assisting Mueller’s first goal of the season.

With Chicago showing up against top-ranked clubs in the East, can they get past an Orlando side tied for fewest goals against in the Eastern Conference this season?

Red Bulls' Sean Davis is Key Factor to Break Tough Drought Against Union

When the New York Red Bulls host the Philadelphia Union on Thursday (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET), it will be an opportunity to avenge their 1-0 loss from earlier this season and snap a four-game losing streak against the Union that dates back to the 2019 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

Playing a pivotal role in this matchup will be Red Bulls captain and midfielder Sean Davis, whose seven-year career with the club is on pace to reach 150 appearances this week after he initially joined the team in December 2014 as the ninth Homegrown signing in club history. Davis is the Red Bulls’ only field player to log every minute of the 11 games so far, becoming the most reliable midfield mainstay for the second-youngest side in MLS this season.

The Philadelphia Union, however, are also rich with club-raised talent and have their own core of young players making noise in league play after 17-year-old Homegrown player Quinn Sullivan scored this game-tying bicycle-kick goal in his first minutes against Chicago Fire FC on June 26, and 20-year-old Leon Flach has contributed an assist from his solid midfield play.

Will Sean Davis’ landmark appearance be enough to lift the Red Bulls over the steadfast No. 2 Philadelphia Union with some up-and-coming bright young stars?

Game Notes

Wednesday, July 7

New England Revolution vs. Toronto FC, 7 p.m. (TSN)

The Revolution rebounded from just a second defeat on the season to come back for a 2-2 result with the Columbus Crew at the grand opening of Lower.com Field on Saturday afternoon. Gustavo Bou scored for a fourth consecutive game, now with six for the season, while Tajon Buchanan had a goal and an assist.

scored for a fourth consecutive game, now with six for the season, while had a goal and an assist. Toronto FC suffered the heaviest defeat in the club’s history, falling 7-1 to D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday evening. Ayo Akinola scored his third goal of the season, all in the last five games. Following the match, Chris Armas was relieved of his duties as head coach.

scored his third goal of the season, all in the last five games. Following the match, Chris Armas was relieved of his duties as head coach. The teams met twice a season ago. Ayo Akinola scored the game’s only goal as TFC took the victory Oct. 7 at Gillette Stadium. They also reached a goalless draw in the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament on July 21.

scored the game’s only goal as TFC took the victory Oct. 7 at Gillette Stadium. They also reached a goalless draw in the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament on July 21. TFC is undefeated in the last four meetings between the clubs, over the last two seasons. The TFC win in the last meeting was the first time the away team won in the series since Sept. 13, 2015, when New England won 3-1 in Toronto. TFC has won the last four encounters in Toronto.

CF Montreal vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. (TVA Sports)**

CF Montréal extended their undefeated streak to four games with a second victory in that time, defeating Inter Miami CF by the game’s only goal at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday evening. Mathieu Choinière scored his first career goal in MLS, in his fourth season, for the tally.

scored his first career goal in MLS, in his fourth season, for the tally. NYCFC return to action after a second consecutive win last time out, a 2-1 win against D.C. United at Audi Field on June 27. Thiago Andrade scored his second goal in three games, while Keaton Parks netted his first of the season.

scored his second goal in three games, while netted his first of the season. The teams met once a season ago. Jesús Medina, Maxi Moralez and Tony Rocha all netted goals in the final quarter of the game, leading NYCFC to a 3-1 win Oct. 24 at Yankee Stadium.

and all netted goals in the final quarter of the game, leading NYCFC to a 3-1 win Oct. 24 at Yankee Stadium. NYCFC has a five-year and nine-game undefeated streak alive in the series, with five wins and four draws over that time. The lone Impact victory in 11 meetings all-time between the teams came Aug. 1, 2015, a 3-2 win at Yankee Stadium.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando City SC, 8 p.m. (UniMás / TUDN)

Fire FC extended their undefeated run to two games, defeating Atlanta United 2-0 at Soldier Field on Saturday evening. Ignacio Aliseda scored a pair of goals, the first multiple-goal game of his MLS career, while Przemyslaw Frankowski added his first of the season.

scored a pair of goals, the first multiple-goal game of his MLS career, while added his first of the season. Orlando City SC had their three-game winning streak put to an end, falling 2-1 to the New York Red Bulls at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening. Chris Mueller scored for a second consecutive game, his second goal of the season.

scored for a second consecutive game, his second goal of the season. The teams met once a season ago. Four different players scored as Orlando City SC took a 4-1 win Sept. 19 at Exploria Stadium.

The Orlando City win in the last meeting snapped an eight-game Fire undefeated streak in the series, over four seasons. Orlando City’s last previous win vs. Chicago had come Sept. 19, 2015, a 1-0 win at Bridgeview, Ill.; the Fire then won four meetings, with four draws.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 9 p.m.

Sounders FC equaled the record for the longest undefeated start to a season, the fifth team to go the first 12 games without a loss, improving to 7-0-5 on the season after a 1-1 draw with the Colorado Rapids at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Sunday evening. Alex Roldan scored the first goal of his MLS career, making his 58th appearance over four seasons.

scored the first goal of his MLS career, making his 58th appearance over four seasons. Dynamo FC gained a fourth consecutive draw, reaching a 1-1 result with FC Cincinnati at BBVA Stadium on Saturday evening. Tyler Pasher scored his third goal of the season; he has a goal or an assist now in four consecutive games, with two goals and two assists in that span.

scored his third goal of the season; he has a goal or an assist now in four consecutive games, with two goals and two assists in that span. The teams last met in the 2019 season, and Sounders FC won both meetings, both by 1-0 scorelines, on May 11 in Seattle through a goal from Cristian Roldan , and on July 27 at BBVA Stadium with a goal from Jordan Morris . Sounders FC have won five consecutive meetings in the series.

, and on July 27 at BBVA Stadium with a goal from . Sounders FC have won five consecutive meetings in the series. Sounders FC have won the last two meetings between the teams at BBVA Stadium, their first ever in Houston in league play. In the first eight meetings there, the Dynamo won four, with four draws.

Sounders FC have never lost to the Dynamo in Seattle. In 10 league meetings all-time, Seattle has won eight, with two draws, outscoring Houston 16-3. Sounders FC also won a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match at home vs. Houston; the teams played to a scoreless draw in Seattle in the 2009 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 9 p.m.

Austin FC won for the first time in nine matches, claiming their first victory and scoring their first goals at their new Q2 Stadium home in a 4-1 win against the Portland Timbers on July 1. Diego Fagundez scored his third goal of the season, Jon Gallagher netted his second, and Alexander Ring and Hector Jimenez tallied their first for the club in the win.

scored his third goal of the season, netted his second, and and tallied their first for the club in the win. LAFC won for a second time in the last three games, defeating Real Salt Lake by the game’s only goal at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening. José Cifuentes scored the LAFC goal, his third of the season and second in the last four games.

scored the LAFC goal, his third of the season and second in the last four games. The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. Corey Baird and José Cifuentes netted goals in the final half-hour as LAFC took the 2-0 win in the first game in Austin FC club history, April 17 at Banc of California Stadium.

and netted goals in the final half-hour as LAFC took the 2-0 win in the first game in Austin FC club history, April 17 at Banc of California Stadium. The teams are also scheduled to meet Sept. 15 at Q2 Stadium.

Colorado Rapids vs. Minnesota United FC, 9 p.m.

The Rapids rebounded to gain a result on their return home, reaching a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Sunday evening. Michael Barrios scored his third goal of the season; he has three goals and three assists on the year, all over the last six games.

scored his third goal of the season; he has three goals and three assists on the year, all over the last six games. MNUFC extended their undefeated streak to seven games, playing to a 2-2 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes at Allianz Field on Saturday evening.

Ramón Abila scored his second goal of the season, while Brent Kallman netted his first in an MLS league game since Oct. 17, 2017. Franco Fragapane extended his streak to four games with an goal and/or an assist, with two goals and three assists in that span.

scored his second goal of the season, while netted his first in an MLS league game since Oct. 17, 2017. extended his streak to four games with an goal and/or an assist, with two goals and three assists in that span. The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Kellyn Acosta, Cole Bassett and Danny Wilson all netted goals in the second half as the Rapids overcame a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win May 8 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The win ended a three-game MNUFC undefeated streak in the league series.

and all netted goals in the second half as the Rapids overcame a two-goal deficit for a 3-2 win May 8 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. The win ended a three-game MNUFC undefeated streak in the league series. The Rapids have won the last three meetings at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park; MNUFC has won both meetings all-time at Allianz Field, though the Rapids took the final encounter at TCF Bank Stadium.

The clubs also faced off in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs last year. Kevin Molino scored a pair of goals as MNUFC won 3-0 at Allianz Field on Nov. 21.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. (TSN)

Whitecaps FC gained a second consecutive draw, playing to a 2-2 result with FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening. Lucas Cavallini scored his third goal of the season, his second in as many games, and Andy Rose netted his second of the year.

scored his third goal of the season, his second in as many games, and netted his second of the year. Real saw their home undefeated streak put to an end, falling to Los Angeles Football Club by the game’s only goal at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday evening.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Damir Kreilach scored a pair of goals as Real netted twice in second-half stoppage time, leading to a 3-1 win June 18 at Rio Tinto Stadium in an RSL home game.

scored a pair of goals as Real netted twice in second-half stoppage time, leading to a 3-1 win June 18 at Rio Tinto Stadium in an RSL home game. Whitecaps FC won both meetings a season ago, each by a 2-1 scoreline; Real won both meetings in 2019, both by a 1-0 scoreline. The Whitecaps FC win last year in Sandy ended a five-game RSL winning streak in the series at Rio Tinto Stadium.

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas, 10:30 p.m.

The Galaxy had their two-game winning streak put to an end, falling to Sporting Kansas City 2-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday evening.

FC Dallas gained a second successive result, getting a late own goal for a 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Toyota Stadium on Sunday evening. Ricardo Pepi scored the FCD opener, his fifth of the season and his third over the last two games.

scored the FCD opener, his fifth of the season and his third over the last two games. The teams last met in the 2019 season, splitting their two meetings that season, each winning by a 2-0 scoreline on their home ground, FCD on March 9 at Toyota Stadium, and the Galaxy on Aug. 14 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

The Galaxy win in the last meeting ended a five-game FC Dallas winning streak in the series. FCD has won each of the last three meetings in Frisco, Texas; they had won each of the two previous meetings in Carson, which came on the heels of a nine-game home undefeated streak in the series for the Galaxy (dating back to 2009), having gone 7-0-2 over that stretch.

T_hursday, July 8_

New York Red Bulls vs. Philadelphia Union, 8 p.m.

The Red Bulls won on the road for the first time this season, coming away from Orlando City SC with a 2-1 win at Exploria Stadium on Saturday evening. Cristian Casseres Jr. scored his fourth goal of the season and Fabio added his second, both coming in the last four games; Patryk Klimala collected assists on both goals, now with four in MLS.

scored his fourth goal of the season and Fabio added his second, both coming in the last four games; collected assists on both goals, now with four in MLS. The Union saw their eight-game undefeated streak in league play come to an end, falling to Nashville SC by the game’s only goal at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening. The eight-game streak equaled the longest undefeated run in the club’s history, also done in 2011 and 2016.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Cory Burke netted the game’s lone goal in the ninth minute and the Union held out for the win May 15 at Subaru Park. The Union have won the last three meetings between the teams.

netted the game’s lone goal in the ninth minute and the Union held out for the win May 15 at Subaru Park. The Union have won the last three meetings between the teams. The Union win in the last meeting at Red Bull Arena, a 3-0 victory last Sept. 6, ended a three-game home undefeated streak for the Red Bulls; the opening goal ended a 340-minute shutout streak there for the Union. The Union have won the last three meetings in Chester.

The teams also met in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019. The Union overcame a two-game deficit in the second half before Marco Fabian netted the game-winner in extra time for a 4-3 win in their Round One matchup.

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United, 8:30 p.m. (TSN)

Nashville SC stretched their undefeated streak to three games, defeating the Philadelphia Union by the game’s only goal at Nissan Stadium on Saturday evening. CJ Sapong scored the only goal in just the second minute, his second of the season; Randall Leal collected an assist for a second straight game.

scored the only goal in just the second minute, his second of the season; collected an assist for a second straight game. ATLUTD weren’t able to build upon a fourth draw in five matches, falling 3-0 to Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday evening.

The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Marcelino Moreno and Erik López gave ATLUTD a 2-goal lead, but two late goals three minutes apart from Hany Muhktar pulled the teams back into a 2-2 draw May 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

and gave ATLUTD a 2-goal lead, but two late goals three minutes apart from pulled the teams back into a 2-2 draw May 29 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The teams are met three times a season ago in Nashville SC’s inaugural season. Atlanta United won the first two, including in the season opener for both clubs, the first match in Nashville SC’s history. a 2-1 win Feb. 29 at Nissan Stadium. Atlanta United also took a 2-0 win Aug. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, before Nashville SC rolled to a 4-2 win Sept. 12 at Nissan Stadium.

F_riday, July 9_

FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew SC, 7:30 p.m.