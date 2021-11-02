The Pitch - It All Comes Down to This: MLS Decision Day on Nov. 7

ESPN and ESPN Deportes to host No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No.7 New York Red Bulls (3:30 p.m. ET);

It All Comes Down to This: MLS Decision Day on Nov. 7

The stakes will be all the way up for the high-intensity regular season finale, as MLS teams are approaching 33 games down and only one to go heading into MLS Decision Day this Sunday, Nov. 7. Ready or not, the 26 clubs in action across seven simultaneous Eastern Conference games and six simultaneous Western Conference games will extend coverage of the suspense-filled end of the regular season during back-to-back broadcast windows, with major postseason implications and history-making pursuits all on the line.

What to Watch for in the Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference kicks off with seven games at 3:30 p.m. ET, including a spotlight matchup on ESPN and ESPN Deportes that will feature No. 3 Nashville SC playing to achieve an unbeaten homefield record for the history books at Nissan Stadium against the No. 7 New York Red Bulls, who are sitting in the last spot above the playoff line with only a two-point lead ahead of their chasing competition at the moment.

As Nashville fights to preserve their unbeaten home streak with Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player candidate Hany Muhktar’s 15 goals and 12 assists on the attack, will goalkeeper Joe Willis’ single-season career record 96 saves this season be enough to stop a scrapping New York Red Bulls side, with one last shot and every point to count to punch their tickets to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs?

What to Watch for in the Western Conference

Once the dust settles in the East, the fate of the remainder of the pack in the Western Conference will very much remain to be determined during the six MLS Decision Day games at 6 p.m. ET, with FS1 and FOX Deportes placing front and center the clash between No. 6 LA Galaxy and No. 5 Minnesota United FC. Both clubs will head into MLS Decision Day with their fates still to be decided – and their futures possibly very much on the line.

On MLS Decision Day, both ESPN and FS1 broadcasts will again feature live look-ins to the pivotal moments around the league as they are happening. In addition, the remaining 11 games will be available via MLS Live on ESPN+.

How to Follow MLS Decision Day

From start to finish during MLS Decision Day matches, league platforms – including MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, and MLS social media channels – will provide fans with an extensive look inside the matchups and events of the day.

MLS Decision Day Live

MLS Decision Day Live second screen watch-along show will drive the conversation with MLS talent providing commentary in real time with top highlights on delay for fans to immerse themselves in the action airing live on broadcast partner networks.

MLS Twitter Live Standings

The MLS Twitter Live Standings experience features a real-time Twitter stream that updates the standings and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket live as a compelling second-screen compliment to those watching it all unfold.