The Pitch - It All Comes Down to This: MLS Decision Day on Nov. 7

It All Comes Down to This: MLS Decision Day on Nov. 7
ESPN and ESPN Deportes to host No. 3 Nashville SC vs. No.7 New York Red Bulls (3:30 p.m. ET);
FOX Sports to showcase No. 6 LA Galaxy vs. No. 5 Minnesota United FC (6 p.m. ET, FS1 / FOX Deportes)
The stakes will be all the way up for the high-intensity regular season finale, as MLS teams are approaching 33 games down and only one to go heading into MLS Decision Day this Sunday, Nov. 7. Ready or not, the 26 clubs in action across seven simultaneous Eastern Conference games and six simultaneous Western Conference games will extend coverage of the suspense-filled end of the regular season during back-to-back broadcast windows, with major postseason implications and history-making pursuits all on the line.
What to Watch for in the Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference kicks off with seven games at 3:30 p.m. ET, including a spotlight matchup on ESPN and ESPN Deportes that will feature No. 3 Nashville SC playing to achieve an unbeaten homefield record for the history books at Nissan Stadium against the No. 7 New York Red Bulls, who are sitting in the last spot above the playoff line with only a two-point lead ahead of their chasing competition at the moment.
As Nashville fights to preserve their unbeaten home streak with Landon Donovan Most Valuable Player candidate Hany Muhktar’s 15 goals and 12 assists on the attack, will goalkeeper Joe Willis’ single-season career record 96 saves this season be enough to stop a scrapping New York Red Bulls side, with one last shot and every point to count to punch their tickets to the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs?
What to Watch for in the Western Conference
Once the dust settles in the East, the fate of the remainder of the pack in the Western Conference will very much remain to be determined during the six MLS Decision Day games at 6 p.m. ET, with FS1 and FOX Deportes placing front and center the clash between No. 6 LA Galaxy and No. 5 Minnesota United FC. Both clubs will head into MLS Decision Day with their fates still to be decided – and their futures possibly very much on the line.
On MLS Decision Day, both ESPN and FS1 broadcasts will again feature live look-ins to the pivotal moments around the league as they are happening. In addition, the remaining 11 games will be available via MLS Live on ESPN+.
How to Follow MLS Decision Day
From start to finish during MLS Decision Day matches, league platforms – including MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, and MLS social media channels – will provide fans with an extensive look inside the matchups and events of the day.
MLS Decision Day Live
MLS Decision Day Live second screen watch-along show will drive the conversation with MLS talent providing commentary in real time with top highlights on delay for fans to immerse themselves in the action airing live on broadcast partner networks.
MLS Twitter Live Standings
The MLS Twitter Live Standings experience features a real-time Twitter stream that updates the standings and the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket live as a compelling second-screen compliment to those watching it all unfold.
Additional information on MLS Decision Day is available on MLSsoccer.com.
Multiple Suitors Still Courting MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi
The quest for leading scorer bragging rights is feasible for at least nine players after New York City FC’s Valentín “Taty” Castellanos took over the race to the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, when he reached a league leading 18th goal over the weekend. Still within reach at 17 tallies to date are D.C. United’s Ola Kamara and Seattle Sounders FC’s Raul Ruidíaz, with New England’s Adam Buksa and Sporting Kansas City’s Daniel Sallói trailing with 16. Not to be counted out, four more players – including the Revs’ Gustavo Bou, LA Galaxy’s Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, Real Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach, and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar – are only a hat trick away from matching the league-high.
Atlanta United’s Attendance Soars Even Against World Series
The unwavering Five Stripes faithful are still coming out in full force this season, as Atlanta United has drawn a league-high average attendance of 43,964 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this year, including 42,536 on Oct. 30 – the same night that the Atlanta Braves drew 43,125 for a home World Series game less than 15 miles away.
With 67,507 supporters showing up for their highest attended match this season, Atlanta United are on the brink of clinching a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, which could have even more momentum if they get a chance to play at home.
Arena’s Last Chance at Regular Season History
During this final week of the regular season, New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has already eclipsed club records, but one personal milestone remains during this historic season. He has already matched the legendary Sigi Schmid’s total regular season career wins with 240, and with one final match remaining, he could potentially set a new record with win No. 241 on MLS Decision Day this Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+).
LAFC’s Arango and Vancouver’s White Forging Similar Paths to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs
With six Western Conference teams still jockeying a spot in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, two of the hottest goalscorers in the league will go head-to-head when the Los Angeles Football Club’s Cristian Arango and Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Brian White square off on Tuesday night at Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 2 (10:30 p.m. ET / ESPN+).
Both midseason acquisitions, these two players are nearly singlehandedly propelling their teams into postseason contention.
Since joining LAFC in early August from Colombian side Millonarios FC, 26-year-old Cristian Arango has made an impact in a hurry – scoring 13 goals in 15 matches, the third-most of any player in league history after the first 15 games of their careers. Averaging a goal every 94 minutes, LAFC has rallied for postseason contention thanks to a 6-1-2 record when Arango scores.
Whitecaps FC are looking to qualify for the postseason for the first time since 2017, and with the addition of Brian White in June from the New York Red Bulls, a spot in the playoffs is in sight. White has propelled Vancouver to four wins in their last six matches—contributing with 11 total goals in his last 14. Of White’s 12 total goals and four assists for Vancouver this year, the 25-year-old has scored or assisted on six game-winning goals.
Hernán Losada, Andy Najar Delivering for D.C.
The final push for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs is in full force for D.C. United, as first-year head coach Hernán Losada, the return of veteran Andy Najar, and the emergence of MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Ola Kamara have this club prepped and ready to punch its ticket to the postseason when they face Toronto FC on MLS Decision Day this Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET / ESPN+).
After guiding his former team, K Beerschot VA, to promotion in the Belgian First Division A, Losada took over the reins at Audi Field in January. Since then, the league’s second youngest head coach has guided D.C. United to the brink of playoff contention, with Najar thriving in Losada’s aggressive defensive system. The relationship between Losada and Najar dates back to 2013 and 2015, when the pair played against each other as players in the Belgian Pro League as Losada and Lierse SK faced Najar and RSC Anderlecht on three occasions.
Offensively leading D.C. United is Ola Kamara, who currently sits tied for second in the race for the Golden Boot presented by Audi with 17 goals. Kamara is seeking to bolster his Golden Boot candidacy with his first goal in seven matches and will aim to guide his side over Toronto and into the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS Decision Day Playlist Could Produce Records in Music City
Eastern Conference No. 2 Nashville SC is one match away from equaling the league single-season home unbeaten record, going an unparalleled 8-0-8 at Nissan Stadium so far this campaign. With sights set on finishing among the top two in the East, Nashville could be on track tie the mark for fewest home losses in a single season in addition to securing homefield advantage throughout the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Much credit goes to goalkeeper Joe Willis, who is having a career season with his 13 clean sheets tied for most in the league, and his 96 saves marking his most in a single season over his 11 MLS seasons. On the attacking end, Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar has emerged with 15 goals – the most in a single season in franchise history – and leads MLS with a combined total of 27 goals and assists.
After a three-game road swing, will home sweet home hit all the right notes for Nashville SC?
MLS and Wells Fargo Recognize 27 Community MVPs; Contribute Nearly $70,000 to Local Charitable Organizations
Game Notes
Tuesday, November 2
Los Angeles Football Club vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 10:30 p.m. (TSN1)
- LAFC stretched their undefeated run to five games with a third win in that time, defeating Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 at Banc of California Stadium on Oct. 26.
- Cristian Arango scored his 13th goal of the season, his fourth straight game with a goal, with seven goals in that span. With 13 goals in his first 15 games to open his MLS career, it equals the third-fastest start to a player’s time in MLS in league history.
- Whitecaps FC extended their undefeated streak to four games with a third win in that time, defeating Minnesota United FC 2-1 at BC Place on Oct. 27. Brian White scored his 12th goal of the season for the game-winner, his 11th goal in the last 14 games (dating back to Aug. 18).
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. They reached a 2-2 draw July 24 at Banc of California Stadium, then on Aug. 21 at BC Place, Brian White and Ryan Gauld scored in the final half-hour to lead Whitecaps FC to a 2-1 win.
- The overall series is evenly split through the first eight meetings all-time, each team winning three with two draws. LAFC scored six goals in each of the first two meetings in downtown Los Angeles, a 6-0 win Sept. 23, 2020, and a 6-1 win July 6, 2019.
Wednesday, November 3
New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United, 7:30 p.m.
- The Red Bulls rebounded from their first defeat in nine games in dramatic fashion, getting the game’s only goal in stoppage time for a win against CF Montréal at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon to maintain a place in the MLS Cup Playoffs positions. Fabio netted the goal, his sixth of the season.
- ATLUTD extended their undefeated run to four games, reaching a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Luiz Araujo scored his fourth goal in MLS, a second consecutive game with a goal and third in the last four games.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. They reached a goalless draw June 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
- The Red Bulls have never lost to Atlanta United in nine meetings all-time, winning six. The Red Bulls have won each of the last two matchups at Red Bull Arena – a place where Atlanta United has yet to score a goal, in four visits all-time over all competitions.
- Atlanta United did claim the Eastern Conference Championship in 2018, winning 3-0 at home in the first leg before the Red Bulls took the second leg 1-0 in Harrison.
CF Montreal vs. Houston Dynamo FC, 7:30 p.m. (TVA Sports; TSN5)
- CF Montréal saw their four-game run without defeat put to an end, falling by the game’s lone goal to the New York Red Bulls at Red Bull Arena on Saturday afternoon.
- Dynamo FC saw their losing skid extended, falling by the game’s only goal to the Colorado Rapids at PNC Stadium on Saturday evening.
- The last met in the 2019 season. Mauro Manotas scored a late game-winner, as Dynamo FC took the 2-1 win March 9 of that year in Houston.
- The visiting team has never won in the eight-year history of the series between the clubs, the road team coming away with points just once (a 1-1 draw in Houston in 2011).
- The Impact have won all six meetings in the series at Stade Saputo, last a 1-0 win June 2, 2019 at Stade Saputo. Dynamo FC have won the past seven meetings between the teams in Houston in all competitions, including in the Knockout Round of the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2013, last with a 3-1 win July 5, 2017.
Austin FC vs. Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m.
- Austin FC fell just short of claiming the Copa Tejas in the club’s inaugural season, falling 2-1 to FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium in the final match between the three MLS Texas rivals. Diego Fagundez scored his seventh goal of the season for the ATXFC goal.
- Sporting had their two-game winning run put to an end, falling 2-1 to Minnesota United FC at Allianz Field on Sunday afternoon. Khiry Shelton scored his third goal of the season as Johnny Russell collected his eighth assist of the season, extending his streak of games involved with a goal to nine though his record goalscoring streak was put to an end.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season and in their histories. Jon Gallagher gave ATXFC the lead after just seven minutes, but Sporting got goals eight minutes apart late from Ilie Sánchez and Gadi Kinda to secure a 2-1 win May 9 at Children’s Mercy Park. Then on June 12 in Kansas City, Cecilio Domínguez gave ATXFC a first-half lead, but Daniel Sallói netted the equalizer in the 71st minute, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw.
Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers, 10 p.m. (ESPN2 / ESPN Deportes)
- Real Salt Lake had their club-record seven-game home winning streak put to an end, falling 4-3 to the San Jose Earthquakes at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Albert Rusnák scored a pair of goals, now with 10 for the season, equaling his MLS single-season career-high also set in 2018 and 2019.
- The Timbers return to action after putting an end to a three-game losing slide last time out, defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 2-0 at Providence Park on Oct. 27. Diego Chará scored his second goal of the season then Dairon Asprilla scored his 10th of the season from an audacious overhead kick.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season, and the Timbers have won both. In the last meeting on Sept. 25, six different players scored goals for the Timbers, the first by Felipe Mora, and one from both Yimmi and Diego Chará (the second time brothers scored a goal in the same game), in a 6-1 win at Providence Park. On Aug. 7 in Portland, Dairon Asprilla, Yimmi Chará and Felipe Mora all scored goals in a 3-2 result.
- The Real win in the last meeting at Rio Tinto Stadium, a 2-1 win last Oct. 14, ended a five-game Timbers undefeated streak in the series, a four-game winning streak coming to an end in the first meeting. The Timbers have come away with points on six of their last eight league visits to Rio Tinto Stadium, dating back to 2014, with five wins and a draw in that span.
- The teams also met in Round One of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs. Jefferson Savarino scored the game-winner three minutes from the end, giving RSL the 2-1 win on Oct. 19 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
Sunday, November 7
FC Cincinnati vs. Atlanta United, 3:30 p.m.
- FC Cincinnati head into the season finale of their third MLS campaign following a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Sunday evening.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Josef Martínez scored a pair of goals, Luiz Araujo had a goal and an assist and Ezequiel Barco hit a stunning free kick as ATLUTD claimed a 4-0 win Sept. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. On July 21 at TQL Stadium, Luciano Acosta of FCC and Atlanta’s Ronald Hernández traded goals late, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw.
- ATLUTD have won the last three meetings at home, including both games in Atlanta a year ago. ATLUTD has also won both games played in Cincinnati; the lone FCC win came last year the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament.
Columbus Crew SC vs. Chicago Fire FC, 3:30 p.m.
- The Fire saw their two-game winning run put to an end last time out, falling 2-0 to New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 27.
- The Crew won their second game in a row to stay alive in a bid to defend their MLS Cup title, defeating D.C. United 3-1 at Audi Field on Saturday evening. Lucas Zelarayán scored a pair of goals, now with 11 goals for the season; his second two-goal game of the season, he has four goals and three assists over the last four games.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Gyasi Zardes nabbed both goals as the Crew took a 2-0 win June 19 in the final MLS league match at Historic Crew Stadium, then Luka Stojanovic scored the game’s only goal in the Fire win Aug. 15 at Soldier Field.
- The Crew have a 11-game home undefeated streak alive in the all-time series. The Fire last won in Columbus on June 22, 2013. The Fire are undefeated in their last eight home meetings with the Crew, with two wins and six draws, the Crew’s last win at the Fire coming in 2015.
CF Montreal vs. Orlando City SC, 3:30 p.m. (TVA Sports; TSN1)
- Orlando City SC gained a sixth result out of the last seven games, reaching a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC at Exploria Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Daryl Dike scored his ninth goal of the season, a third consecutive game with a goal, his sixth over his last eight games.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. In the last meeting, Oct. 20 at Exploria Stadium, Chris Mueller gave OCSC the lead just before halftime, but CFMTL’s Rudy Camacho scored just after the break, leaving the teams in a 1-1 draw. On Sept. 15, Romell Quioto scored a pair of goals and added an assist as CF Montréal cruised to a 4-2 win at Exploria Stadium.
- The CFMTL win in the first meeting ended a three-game OCSC winning streak over all competitions in the series, which followed a three-game Montréal winning streak in the series, and a six-game undefeated streak, with five wins in that span. The last OCSC victory in the series had come Sept. 7, 2016, a 4-1 victory at Stade Saputo. Montréal have a six-game undefeated streak alive in Orlando, with four wins and two draws.
Nashville SC vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes)
- Nashville SC gained a second result in a row, playing to a 1-1 draw with Orlando City SC at Exploria Stadium on Sunday afternoon at Exploria Stadium. Hany Mukhtar scored his 15th goal of the season, tied for sixth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. Fabio and Kyle Duncan netted goals on either side of halftime to give the Red Bulls the 2-0 win June 18 at Red Bull Arena.
New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF, 3:30 p.m.
- The Revolution extended their undefeated run to 10 games and guaranteed they will have the most standings points in a single season in MLS history, defeating the Colorado Rapids by the game’s lone goal last time out at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 27. Tajon Buchanan scored his eighth goal of the season for the game-winner.
- Inter Miami CF suffered a second loss on the trot, falling 3-1 to New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Nicolás Figal scored the first goal of his MLS career his two seasons for the IMCF tally.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season and in their histories. Arnor Traustason and Adam Buksa each netted a pair of goals and Carles Gil had a pair of assists as the Revolution rolled to a 5-0 win July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium.
New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union, 3:30 p.m.
- NYCFC won their third game in a row, defeating Inter Miami CF 3-1 at DRK PNK Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Valentin Castellanos scored a pair of goals, his fourth multiple-goal game this season (tied for the league lead), now sitting atop the MLS Golden Boot standings with 18 goals for the season.
- The Union made it three games without loss, defeating FC Cincinnati 2-0 at Subaru Park on Sunday evening. Daniel Gázdag scored his fourth goal of the season, his third in the last four games, then collected his fifth assist of the year on the third goal of the year from Paxten Aaronson.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Jesús Medina and Valentin Castellanos scored as NYCFC took a 2-0 win May 1 at Subaru Park, then on Aug. 18 in Chester, Alejandro Bedoya scored the game’s only goal in the Union victory.
- NYCFC have won nine of the last 12 meetings between the teams, including the last four league meetings in the Bronx, and a matchup in the Knockout Round in 2018, a 3-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.
Toronto FC vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m. (TSN4)
- Toronto FC gained their third draw in a row, reaching a 1-1 result with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Jordan Perruzza scored his first career goal in MLS, making his fourth league appearance.
- D.C. United weren’t able to build upon a first win in five games, falling 3-1 to the Columbus Crew at Audi Field on Saturday evening. Paul Arriola scored his sixth goal of the season, his first since netting a brace Sept. 25 vs. FC Cincinnati.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. D.C. United set a club record in their 26-year history, scoring seven goals in a 7-1 win at Audi Field on July 3. It was the 10th time in MLS history seven or more goals were scored by a team in a single team – with seven different goalscorers, it marked the first time there were that many for a team in a single game, in 6,308 regular season games all-time.
- The previous four meetings, all over the previous two seasons, ended in draws. In the last meeting in Toronto, May 15, 2019, at BMO Field, TFC took 36 total attempts toward goal – tied for the second-most in a single game in MLS history, and the most ever from a team without scoring a goal – in a goalless draw.
- The teams also met in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019 – Toronto FC claiming a 5-1 win in extra time in the Round One match Oct. 19 at BMO Field. The game was knotted 1-1 after 90 minutes; the four goals in extra time were an all-time MLS record, both for a single game and for one team.
Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles Football Club, 6 p.m.
- The Rapids claimed a second win in the last three games, defeating Houston Dynamo FC by the game’s only goal at PNC Stadium on Saturday evening. Dominique Badji scored his fourth goal of the season, his third in the last four games, for the Colorado tally.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Diego Rossi scored a brace in the first half to give LAFC the 2-1 win May 22 at Banc of California Stadium.
- The teams had last met in 2019 – on Decision Day (Oct. 6). Carlos Vela scored a hat trick as LAFC took a 3-1 win at Banc of California Stadium; on June 28 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, Danny Wilson scored the game’s only goal on 49 minutes, giving the Rapids the victory.
- The teams met twice in LAFC’s inaugural season, and the expansion club won both, without conceding a goal. LAFC took a 2-0 win on Aug. 19 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, then claimed a 3-0 victory on Oct. 6 at Banc of California Stadium.
Sporting Kansas City vs. Real Salt Lake, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the second time this season. Damir Kreilach scored the opening goal then assisted on a pair of goals from Rubio Rubin, leading Real to a 3-1 win May 1 at Rio Tinto Stadium.
- The teams met twice a season ago, and Sporting won both by 2-0 scorelines, during the group stage of the MLS is Back Tournament, then Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado scored on either side of halftime as Sporting took the victory on Decision Day (Nov. 8) at Rio Tinto Stadium. Real Salt Lake had won both meetings in 2019, once at each ground.
- The teams of course also met in MLS Cup 2013, Sporting winning in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes. They faced each other in the Western Conference Semifinals in 2018, SKC winning the series 5-3 on aggregate.
LA Galaxy vs. Minnesota United FC, 6 p.m. (FS1 / FOX Deportes)
- The Galaxy gained a fifth result in their last six games, reaching a 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Monday evening. Javier Hernández scored his 15th goal of the season, his fourth goal over the last seven games, now tied for sixth place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- Minnesota United put an end to a two-game winless skid with a massive win, defeating Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at Allianz Field on Sunday afternoon. Emanuel Reynoso converted a penalty kick for the eventual game-winner, his fifth goal of the season, after Franco Fragapane netted the equalizer for MNUFC; Fragapane has five goals and nine assists in his 18 games since coming to MLS.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Kévin Cabral scored the game’s only goal in the 41st minute as the Galaxy took the win Aug. 14 at Allianz Field, then on Sept. 18 in Saint Paul, Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals and Franco Fragapane added two assists as MNUFC eased to a 3-0 win.
- The Minnesota United FC win in the last meeting was their first in eight meetings between the teams all-time; the Galaxy had won five. The Galaxy also won a Round One meeting in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019, a 2-1 win in Saint Paul.
Portland Timbers vs. Austin FC, 6 p.m.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season and in their histories, and Austin FC won the first two. Cecilio Dominguez set up a pair of goals in a 4-1 win in the first meeting, July 1 at Q2 Stadium, then Dominguez and Diego Fagundez each had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 Aug. 21 in Austin.
San Jose Earthquakes vs. FC Dallas, 6 p.m.
- The Quakes gained a third result in their last four games, snatching a wild 4-3 win against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Cade Cowell scored his fifth goal of the season and added his fifth assist, while Carlos Fierro scored his third goal and claimed his fourth assist – that coming on the 170th league goal of Chris Wondolowski’s MLS league career.
- FC Dallas put paid to a 10-game winless slide, defeating Austin FC 2-1 at Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening to claim the Copa Tejas contested between the three MLS rivals. Jesús Ferreira scored his eighth goal of the season, his second in three games, and Carlos Jara contributed his seventh, his third in the last four games.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. The Quakes took a 3-1 win April 24 at PayPal Park, behind goals from Oswaldo Alanis, Cristian Espinoza and Cade Cowell, their first meeting since a pair of draws in 2019. The teams then reached a 1-1 draw Sept. 11 at Toyota Stadium.
- The Quakes now have a eight-game undefeated streak alive in the series, since 2017, with four wins and four draws over that span. They have come away with points on their last five trips to Frisco, FCD’s last home win in the series coming in 2015.
- The Quakes have gained results in their last four home meetings in the series; their 4-3 win Aug. 29, 2018 was their first at home vs. FC Dallas since 2014, and their first ever vs. FCD at PayPal Park. FCD had come away with points on their previous five trips to northern California, with two wins and three draws.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC, 6 p.m. (TSN 1/4)
- Sounders FC saw their winless skid extended, reaching a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy at Lumen Field on Monday evening. Raúl Ruidíaz converted a penalty kick for his 17th goal of the season, sitting in a tie for second place in the MLS Golden Boot standings.
- The teams are meeting for the third time this season. Four different players scored goals as Sounders FC rolled to a 4-0 win Oct. 9 at Lumen Field; the teams also reached a 2-2 draw June 26 in Seattle.
- Sounders FC have a 11-game undefeated streak alive in the series, since the last Whitecaps FC win April 14, 2017, a 2-1 victory at BC Place. Seattle has won eight of the 11 league games in between, with three draws; Sounders FC also advanced in the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2017 with a goalless draw and a 2-0 win at home.
- The teams have met the most times of any rivalry in soccer history in the USA and Canada. Since the clubs first met at Empire Stadium on June 9, 1974, in the old North American Soccer League, they have played 145 times over all competitions. The Sounders have won 71, the Whitecaps 50, and there have been 24 draws.