Sporting KC acquire defender Emir Karic from Sturm Graz

The former Austrian youth international recently switched to represent Bosnia and Herzegovina. Coincidentally, Karic earned his one international cap to date in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier vs. Austria.

The 29-year-old Bosnian international has signed a two-year contract through the 2027-28 season with a club option for 2028-29.

"We are excited to welcome Emir to Sporting Kansas City," said David Lee, the club's president of soccer operations & general manager. "Emir is a very experienced left back at a fantastic age who will be able to make an immediate impact on our roster.

"With over 300 senior matches in his career, he has gained valuable experience in both the German Bundesliga and European competition. He has good technical traits and excellent physical attributes that will fit into our team and style of play, while he has displayed his winning mentality by helping Sturm Graz win the title and also earned promotion with Darmstadt.

"We are delighted that Emir really wanted to be a part of the club, and we are pleased that he is joining us before we start the second half of the campaign."

Sporting KC have also added center back Or Blorian for the second half of the season. The Israeli international defender signed a pre-contract in February.

At the World Cup break, Sporting KC are last in the Western Conference (11 points). They'll return to action on July 16 at rivals St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).