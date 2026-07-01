Sporting Kansas City sign defender Moisés Mosquera

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Sporting Kansas City have signed defender Moisés Mosquera from LIGA MX club FC Juárez, the club announced Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract through the 2030-31 MLS season.

"We are excited to welcome Moisés to Kansas City,” said David Lee, president of soccer operations & general manager. "Moisés has committed his long-term future to our club and he fits with our recent model of identifying players with their best years still ahead.

"He has experience at the highest level in Europe and in Mexico, where he was a standout performer across the last three seasons and earned experience against MLS opponents in Leagues Cup. Moisés has all the attributes of a modern center back with excellent athletic and physical characteristics combined with good technical ability that is critical to our style of play.”

The Colombian center back had 1g/2a in 84 appearances across all competitions for Juárez. Previously, he competed for CS Marítimo in Portugal.

Mosquera is the second defensive reinforcement signed by SKC in a week after the club acquired left back Emir Karic from Austrian Bundesliga side Sturm Graz.

Sporting KC have also added center back Or Blorian for the second half of the season. The Israeli international defender signed a pre-contract in February.

At the World Cup break, Sporting KC are last in the Western Conference (11 points). They'll return to action on July 16 at rivals St. Louis CITY SC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).