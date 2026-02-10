Jerseys

Portland Timbers unveil the Civic Stadium Kit

socc-ss26-mls-jersey-kv-launch-portland-timbers-attract-triptych-PLAYER_PRODUCT-1920x1080

MLSsoccer staff

The Portland Timbers have unveiled their secondary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Civic Stadium Kit by adidas.

The kit celebrates the 100th anniversary of Providence Park, a landmark of soccer history and civic pride, honoring a century of memories in the heart of Soccer City USA.

The design weaves intricate patterns that echo its grand structure and passionate North End supporters.

BUY NOW: Portland Timbers' Civic Stadium Kit

PORjersey1
PORjersey3
PORjersey2

MLS is Back on February 21!

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
