Nashville SC unveil the Reverb Kit

Nashville SC have unveiled their primary jersey ahead of the 2026 MLS season, the Reverb Kit by adidas.
In Nashville, sound isn’t just something you hear. It’s something you feel. It pulses in every direction through the downtown streets, vibrates off the walls of iconic music venues, and culminates inside GEODIS Park every matchday.
The Reverb Kit is a tribute to that energy. The electric roar of the supporters, the passion of the players, and the remarkable music made in the city and shared with the world.
BUY NOW: Nashville SC’s Reverb Kit
