MLS preseason 2022: LA Galaxy cruise, Atlanta United stumble in Sunday slate

Sunday's preseason slate included six MLS teams in action, ranging from tournaments along the West Coast to Atlanta United's camp in Mexico.
Here's what unfolded, as highlighted by victories for the LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers.
Chivas Guadalajara 3, Atlanta United 0
Atlanta United fell 3-0 to Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara as their preseason training camp in Mexico concluded on Sunday.
Chivas opened the scoring 14 minutes in after Atlanta defender George Campbell was called for a foul in his own penalty box, allowing the hosts to convert from the spot. Chivas got their additional goals off a 43rd-minute corner kick and a 73rd-minute strike.
The match saw Atlanta get a first glimpse at new Designated Player Thiago Almada, whose transfer from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield was made official last Wednesday. Almada started the match and registered two shots on goal.
Goals
- 14' — Chivas
- 43' — Chivas
- 73' — Chivas
Lineup
- ATL starting XI: Brad Guzan - Andrew Gutman, George Campbell, Miles Robinson, Ronald Hernandez - Franco Ibarra, Ozzie Alonso, Matheus Rossetto - Thiago Almada, Luiz Araujo, Josef Martinez
LA Galaxy 2, New York Red Bulls 1
The LA Galaxy beat the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in their Coachella Valley Invitational bout courtesy of an early goal from Victor Vazquez and a second-half strike from Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.
Vazquez shot the Galaxy out front in the fourth minute, a free-kick finish that the Spaniard rolled into the net from a difficult angle.
Chicharito added what stood as the game-winner in the 54th minute, as RBNY pulled one back through 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick O'Vonte Mullings in the 68th minute.
Goals
- 4' — LA — Victor Vazquez
- 54' — LA — Javier Hernandez
- 68' — RBNY — O'Vonte Mullings
Lineups
- LA starting XI: Jonathan Bond - Kelvin Leerdam, Séga Coulibaly, Nick Depuy, Raheem Edwards - Mark Delgado, Ryan Raveloson, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral - Javier Hernandez
- RBNY starting XI: Carlos Coronel - Frankie Amaya, Tom Barlow, Daniel Edelman, Patryk Klimala, Aaron Long, Lewis Morgan, Sean Nealis, Steven Sserwadda, John Tolkin, Dru Yearwood
Portland Timbers 1, Minnesota United FC 0
An early goal from Yimmi Chara powered the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 exhibition victory over Minnesota United FC at Providence Park.
Chara provided the game-winner five minutes after kickoff, running onto a feed from Santiago Moreno and lashing home to the far post.
Portland center back Bill Tuiloma was shown a red card in the 76th minute, though MNUFC's attack couldn't find a way past the hosts.
Goals
- 5' — POR — Yimmi Chara
Lineups
- POR starting XI: Aljaz Ivacic- Pablo Bonilla, Bill Tuiloma, Zac McGraw, Claudio Bravo - Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Santiago Moreno, Dairon Asprilla - Jaroslaw Niezgoda
- MIN starting XI: Tyler Miller - Romain Métanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper - Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson - Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane - Abu Danladi
Tepatitlán FC 3, Atlanta United 0
In their second scrimmage Sunday, Atlanta United dropped a 3-0 result to Mexican second-division side Tepatitlán FC.
Head coach Gonzalo Pineda field what was largely a second-choice group, with center back Alan Franco the main first-team regular.
Atlanta also featured striker Dom Dwyer as a trialist. Dwyer is currently a free agent after FC Dallas exercised a contract buyout on him following a trade from Toronto FC.
Goals
- 1H — Tepatitlán
- 2H — Tepatitlán
- 2H — Tepatitlán
Lineups
- ATL starting XI: Bobby Shuttleworth - Caleb Wiley, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Aiden McFadden - Noah Cobb, Tyler Wolff, Amar Sejdić - Jackson Conway, Danny Centeno, Dom Dwyer
Real Salt Lake 1, Viking FK 4
Real Salt Lake dropped a 4-1 decision to Norwegian top-flight side Viking FK on Sunday at Providence Park.
The 2021 Western Conference finalist's sole goal came from Damir Kreilach, as their top scorer from a year ago netted in the 46th minute.
Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side trailed 1-0 at halftime, then allowed three more during the second half in defeat.
Goals
- 46' — Damir Kreilach
Lineup
- RSL starting XI: David Ochoa - Erik Holt, Tate Schmitt, Marcelo Silva, Jasper Löeffelsend - Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Pierre Reedy - Jonathan Menendez, Bobby Wood, Justin Meram