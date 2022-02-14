MLS preseason 2022: LA Galaxy cruise, Atlanta United stumble in Sunday slate

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Sunday's preseason slate included six MLS teams in action, ranging from tournaments along the West Coast to Atlanta United's camp in Mexico.

Here's what unfolded, as highlighted by victories for the LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers.

Chivas Guadalajara 3, Atlanta United 0

Atlanta United fell 3-0 to Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara as their preseason training camp in Mexico concluded on Sunday.

Chivas opened the scoring 14 minutes in after Atlanta defender George Campbell was called for a foul in his own penalty box, allowing the hosts to convert from the spot. Chivas got their additional goals off a 43rd-minute corner kick and a 73rd-minute strike.

The match saw Atlanta get a first glimpse at new Designated Player Thiago Almada, whose transfer from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield was made official last Wednesday. Almada started the match and registered two shots on goal.

Goals

  • 14' — Chivas
  • 43' — Chivas
  • 73' — Chivas

Lineup

  • ATL starting XI: Brad Guzan - Andrew Gutman, George Campbell, Miles Robinson, Ronald Hernandez - Franco Ibarra, Ozzie Alonso, Matheus Rossetto - Thiago Almada, Luiz Araujo, Josef Martinez

LA Galaxy 2, New York Red Bulls 1

The LA Galaxy beat the New York Red Bulls, 2-1, in their Coachella Valley Invitational bout courtesy of an early goal from Victor Vazquez and a second-half strike from Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez.

Vazquez shot the Galaxy out front in the fourth minute, a free-kick finish that the Spaniard rolled into the net from a difficult angle.

Chicharito added what stood as the game-winner in the 54th minute, as RBNY pulled one back through 2022 MLS SuperDraft pick O'Vonte Mullings in the 68th minute.

Goals

  • 4' — LA — Victor Vazquez
  • 54' — LA — Javier Hernandez
  • 68' — RBNY — O'Vonte Mullings

Lineups

  • LA starting XI: Jonathan Bond - Kelvin Leerdam, Séga Coulibaly, Nick Depuy, Raheem Edwards - Mark Delgado, Ryan Raveloson, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral - Javier Hernandez
  • RBNY starting XI: Carlos Coronel - Frankie Amaya, Tom Barlow, Daniel Edelman, Patryk Klimala, Aaron Long, Lewis Morgan, Sean Nealis, Steven Sserwadda, John Tolkin, Dru Yearwood

Portland Timbers 1, Minnesota United FC 0

An early goal from Yimmi Chara powered the Portland Timbers to a 1-0 exhibition victory over Minnesota United FC at Providence Park.

Chara provided the game-winner five minutes after kickoff, running onto a feed from Santiago Moreno and lashing home to the far post.

Portland center back Bill Tuiloma was shown a red card in the 76th minute, though MNUFC's attack couldn't find a way past the hosts.

Goals

  • 5' — POR — Yimmi Chara

Lineups

  • POR starting XI: Aljaz Ivacic- Pablo Bonilla, Bill Tuiloma, Zac McGraw, Claudio Bravo - Diego Chara, Cristhian Paredes, Yimmi Chara, Santiago Moreno, Dairon Asprilla - Jaroslaw Niezgoda
  • MIN starting XI: Tyler Miller - Romain Métanire, Michael Boxall, Brent Kallman, Chase Gasper - Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson - Robin Lod, Emanuel Reynoso, Franco Fragapane - Abu Danladi

Tepatitlán FC 3, Atlanta United 0

In their second scrimmage Sunday, Atlanta United dropped a 3-0 result to Mexican second-division side Tepatitlán FC.

Head coach Gonzalo Pineda field what was largely a second-choice group, with center back Alan Franco the main first-team regular.

Atlanta also featured striker Dom Dwyer as a trialist. Dwyer is currently a free agent after FC Dallas exercised a contract buyout on him following a trade from Toronto FC.

Goals

  • 1H — Tepatitlán
  • 2H — Tepatitlán
  • 2H — Tepatitlán

Lineups

  • ATL starting XI: Bobby Shuttleworth - Caleb Wiley, Alex De John, Alan Franco, Aiden McFadden - Noah Cobb, Tyler Wolff, Amar Sejdić - Jackson Conway, Danny Centeno, Dom Dwyer

Real Salt Lake 1, Viking FK 4

Real Salt Lake dropped a 4-1 decision to Norwegian top-flight side Viking FK on Sunday at Providence Park.

The 2021 Western Conference finalist's sole goal came from Damir Kreilach, as their top scorer from a year ago netted in the 46th minute.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side trailed 1-0 at halftime, then allowed three more during the second half in defeat.

Goals

  • 46' — Damir Kreilach

Lineup

  • RSL starting XI: David Ochoa - Erik Holt, Tate Schmitt, Marcelo Silva, Jasper Löeffelsend - Everton Luiz, Damir Kreilach, Pierre Reedy - Jonathan Menendez, Bobby Wood, Justin Meram
More News
More News
Sporting Kansas City waive forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman
Transfer Tracker

Sporting Kansas City waive forwards Grayson Barber and Tyler Freeman
Seattle Sounders sign defender Jackson Ragen after trade with Chicago Fire
Transfer Tracker

Seattle Sounders sign defender Jackson Ragen after trade with Chicago Fire
Toughest draw? CF Montréal share CCL outlook for series vs. Santos Laguna
CONCACAF Champions League

Toughest draw? CF Montréal share CCL outlook for series vs. Santos Laguna
Ronny Deila: NYCFC "so confident" for Concacaf Champions League after MLS Cup title
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Ronny Deila: NYCFC "so confident" for Concacaf Champions League after MLS Cup title
Top 10 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2022
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Top 10 MLS Golden Boot candidates for 2022
Toronto FC loan defender Auro to Brazil's Santos FC
Transfer Tracker

Toronto FC loan defender Auro to Brazil's Santos FC
More News
Video
Video
New England Revolution Season Preview
11:17

New England Revolution Season Preview
Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
11:45

Seattle Sounders FC Season Preview
Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
17:44

Chicago Fire FC Season Preview
Real Salt Lake Season Preview
13:40

Real Salt Lake Season Preview
More Video