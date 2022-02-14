MLS preseason 2022: LA Galaxy cruise, Atlanta United stumble in Sunday slate

Here's what unfolded, as highlighted by victories for the LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers .

Sunday's preseason slate included six MLS teams in action, ranging from tournaments along the West Coast to Atlanta United 's camp in Mexico.

Chivas Guadalajara 3, Atlanta United 0

Atlanta United fell 3-0 to Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara as their preseason training camp in Mexico concluded on Sunday.

Chivas opened the scoring 14 minutes in after Atlanta defender George Campbell was called for a foul in his own penalty box, allowing the hosts to convert from the spot. Chivas got their additional goals off a 43rd-minute corner kick and a 73rd-minute strike.